India's giving free HPV shots to adolescent girls and parents have questions: A doctor answered 5 big ones

If the words 'HPV vaccine' make you instantly anxious, you're not alone. Dr Seema Sharma, director and gynaecologist, Paras Health Gurugram, highlighted in an interview with HT Lifestyle that India made it free for millions of adolescent girls, but myths around fertility, safety, and sex are making parents hit pause. Also read | HPV vaccine administered to 8 million adolescent girls in past 6 months: Govt

She shared that human papillomavirus (HPV) is a prevalent infection where high-risk strains can cause persistent cellular abnormalities leading to cervical cancer. According to Dr Sharma, understanding the medical realities behind vaccines is essential for making informed decisions during adolescence. Ahead, she sets the record straight on five key misconceptions surrounding the HPV vaccine and the medical facts behind them.

Myth 1: The vaccine encourages early sexual activity A frequent concern among parents is that administering a vaccine linked to a sexually transmitted virus might encourage early sexual activity in teenagers. Dr Sharma clarified that no research supports this claim, noting that the timing of the shot is strictly medical rather than behavioural: "HPV vaccines prevent new infections and provide the greatest benefit when given before a person is exposed to the virus." The World Health Organisation (WHO) recommends routine vaccination for girls aged 9–14 for this exact reason, she added.

Myth 2: It can negatively affect future fertility Anxiety regarding reproductive health is a common reason parents hesitate to vaccinate their children. However, extensive safety monitoring shows no connection between the shot and long-term fertility issues or premature ovarian failure, Dr Sharma shared: “WHO Global Advisory Committee on Vaccine Safety has assessed all the available research and has concluded that there is no evidence confirming the relationship between HPV vaccination and infertility.”

Myth 3: There is no need to vaccinate before sexual activity begins Some believe vaccination can wait until later in life, but the vaccine is strictly preventive, Dr Sharma highlighted. It trains the immune system to ward off the virus before any exposure occurs, rather than treating an existing infection. "Vaccinating before exposure gives adolescents the opportunity to develop protection before they encounter the virus," said Dr Sharma, adding, "This is also why young adolescents are the primary target group for HPV vaccination programmes worldwide." Also read | What every man must know about HPV and cervical cancer prevention: Surgical oncologist explains

Myth 4: Vaccinated women no longer need cervical cancer screening While the vaccine dramatically reduces risk, it does not cover every high-risk strain of the virus, Dr Sharma shared. Regular screening remains a critical component of lifelong health care regardless of vaccination status: "HPV vaccination reduces the risk of infection with HPV types covered by the vaccine, but it does not eliminate the risk of cervical cancer," Dr Sharma noted. "India’s cervical cancer prevention strategy combines vaccination with screening, early diagnosis and timely treatment," she added.

Myth 5: HPV vaccines are untested and too new Given the recent launch of India’s national campaign, some worry the shots are experimental. In reality, Dr Sharma added, HPV vaccines have a long global safety record, with over 500 million doses administered internationally. "India’s national programme uses the single-dose Gardasil-4 vaccine, which is WHO-prequalified and approved for use in the country," she highlighted, reassuring families of its established safety profile.

Prevention works best when started early, he concluded. As India expands access to cancer prevention tools, replacing lingering myths with clinical evidence ensures families can protect the next generation with confidence.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.