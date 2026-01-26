Men are pivotal in halting cervical cancer, a disease claiming over 660,000 women's lives yearly, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). As Human Papillomavirus (HPV), the virus fueling 99% of cases, spreads silently through intimate contact, it is often carried asymptomatically by males, as per Frontiers in Cellular and Infection Microbiology. Every man must grasp this: your actions shield your partners, daughters, and mothers. Here's the unvarnished truth on HPV and prevention, distilled for Cervical Cancer Awareness Month. The HPV vaccine is recommended for both men and women. Surgical oncologist explains why. (Unsplash)

According to the WHO, HPV encompasses over 200 strains; high-risk types 16 and 18 ignite 70% of cervical cancers, morphing persistent infections into malignancy over 10-20 years in women. Men harbour and transmit these viruses without warning signs, posing danger to unsuspecting partners while facing penile, anal, and throat cancers themselves, striking 70,000 males globally annually, according to the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC). "This isn't abstract; unvaccinated men amplify community risk, but informed ones dismantle it," Dr Rajesh Kumar Jain, Surgical Oncologist at BLK Max Super Speciality Hospital, tells Health Shots.

Does the HPV vaccine stop 90% of cervical cancer? The HPV vaccine targets nine oncogenic strains, slashing cervical cancer odds by 90% and men's genital lesions by matching margins ideally administered at ages 9-12, extendable to 45 as per the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Clinical trials, International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), confirm vaccinated males halve their risk of oropharyngeal cancer and dramatically curb partner transmission.

How does cervical cancer affect men? Men need to be informed about HPV (human papillomavirus) for several important reasons:

Monogamy or fewer partners: Abstinence eradicates risk; mutual fidelity starves HPV.

Abstinence eradicates risk; mutual fidelity starves HPV. Use condoms: They cut transmission 70%, though skin gaps persist, when paired with vaccination as per the Open Forum Infectious Diseases.

They cut transmission 70%, though skin gaps persist, when paired with vaccination as per the Open Forum Infectious Diseases. Circumcision: Reduces male HPV acquisition 35%, extending cervical protection to partners as per the Virology Journal.

Reduces male HPV acquisition 35%, extending cervical protection to partners as per the Virology Journal. Screening advocacy: Insist partners get Pap/HPV tests from age 25 every 3-5 years, early wins cure according to the American Cancer Society. Is cervical cancer totally preventable by vaccines? This Awareness Month, vaccinate if unjabbed, model vigilance, and broadcast that cervical cancer is 100% preventable as per the WHO. Persistent HPV lurks, but your vaccine dose and safe habits forge an iron barrier. Consult your physician now; lives hinge on it. "As a surgeon who's excised countless tumours, I've witnessed needless tragedy; end it today", says the expert.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)