Adidas lays off nearly half of its 700 employees at Gurgaon Tech Hub, calls it ‘difficult decision’

Adidas has begun a major round of layoffs at its India Tech Hub in Gurgaon. The layoffs are expected to impact nearly half of the hub’s workforce of 700 employees. The athletic apparel and footwear company announced the layoffs at a town hall on Tuesday, September 15. Adidas layoffs: Around 300 to 350 employees are expected to be impacted by the layoffs in Gurgaon. (AFP)

Adidas confirmed the layoffs to news website Wocult, but did not specify its scale. The German company said that the workforce reduction was a “difficult decision” intended to streamline processes and meet the needs of a “rapidly evolving business”.

Adidas layoffs in Gurgaon The layoffs at Adidas will affect software engineers, data scientists and data engineers, people familiar with the matter told Wocult.

Launched in 2021, the India Tech Hub office was aimed at attracting and developing top tech and engineering talent to work on Adidas products. Five years later, 300 to 350 employees of the hub will face the axe.

People with knowledge of the layoffs said that impacted employees are divided into two groups. One group received their exit letters on September 15 — the very day that employees were told about the workforce reduction in a town hall meeting. The second group will stay on till December 15 to hand over their responsibilities to colleagues.

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Adidas confirms layoffs Adidas confirmed the layoffs in a statement to Wocult. You can read the statement below:

“As part of our ongoing efforts to align our operating model with the evolving needs of the business, we have made the difficult decision to reduce a number of roles within our Technology organization in India. These changes are intended to simplify parts of our organization, strengthen critical capabilities, and position adidas for long-term success in a rapidly evolving business and technology environment.

We are deeply grateful to our colleagues for their many contributions to adidas. We are committed to supporting affected employees with care, respect, and appropriate transition assistance during this time.

India remains a strategically important market for adidas, and our Technology Hub continues to play a critical role in enabling the company's growth, innovation, and digital transformation ambitions.”