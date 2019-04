Saif Ali Khan’s request to photographers: ‘Please don’t stalk Taimur. He is not a star’

Protective father Saif Ali Khan, discernibly disturbed by the constant attention given to his 2-year-old son Taimur, says the child needs to left alone by the paparazzi. Saif recently blurted out at the airport’s ubiquitous paparazzi: “Stop it, the child will go blind.”

Actor Saif Ali Khan and his son Taimur Ali Khan seen at Mumbai's Bandra. ( IANS )

Though everyone, including the photographers, laughed, the point of acute parental concern was made. A few days later, policemen swooped down on the paparazzi outside Saif and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s residence and asked them to disperse.

Also read: Kalank box office day 2: Alia Bhatt-Varun Dhawan film registers major dip, earns estimated Rs 10 crore

It is believed that Saif complained to the police about the constant paparazzi attention. However, Saif denies having anything to do with it, though he admits he found their constant presence intrusive.

He said: “Yes, the cops cleared the paparazzi because someone complained. Not me. I can’t say I feel kindly about their presence, because 10 people lounging about outside your house waiting for a shot of your kid is disturbing to say the least. I didn’t complain because I don’t want to deprive anyone of a job.”

Saif has a request for the photographers: “Please don’t stalk Taimur. He is not a star. He is just a child.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Apr 19, 2019 16:08 IST