Neha Dhupia celebrates birthday with ‘best headrest’ Angad Bedi and ‘best gift’ Mehr. See pics

bollywood

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 20:22 IST

Actor and talk show host Neha Dhupia celebrated her birthday on Tuesday with her husband Angad Bedi and daughter Mehr. She took to Instagram to share pictures from their vacation in Maldives.

The first set of pictures shows her enjoying a view of the sea with Mehr in her arms. The two are seen wearing matching beach outfits. “The best gift i could have ever asked for ...@mehrdhupiabedi @centaragrandmaldives (also thank you @payalsinghal for twinning n winning outfits),” she captioned her post.

The second post shows her chilling with Angad by a pool. “Best headrest @angadbedi @centaragrandmaldives,” she wrote with the post.

The couple chose Maldives as their vacation destination because this was also where they went for their honeymoon last year. “I am looking forward to some down time with Neha and Mehr. It’s Neha’s birthday on 27th. This trip is special because we went to Maldives for our honeymoon and now this is the first time we are going together with Mehr,” Angad told IANS.

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan says his assets, estimated at Rs 2800 cr, will be divided equally between Abhishek, Shweta

“The past few months have been very hectic so I’m glad we are taking this trip together. On a personal front, these past two years, it’s been a golden period for me. Professionally too, work has been constant and I have never been busier. I cherish our time together even more and make it a point to take these breaks because what else do we work for, if not family,” he added.

Angad and Neha got married in May last year. They welcomed Mehr into their lives in November.

Angad will soon be seen in The Zoya Factor, The Verdict: State Vs Nanavati, Inside Edge 2 and Kargil Girl. Neha is a part of MTV Roadies and also hosts her chat show BFFs.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Aug 28, 2019 20:07 IST