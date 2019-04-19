Happy anniversary Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan: Check out their 10 most romantic Instagram pics

One of Bollywood’s most adored couples, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan celebrate 12 years of togetherness on April 20. The actors got married in a ceremony in 2007 and have been setting relationship goals for their fans ever since.

She was the beauty queen and a successful actor in Bollywood and he was a superstar’s son and a powerhouse of talent, when they met almost 20 years ago. Abhishek and Aishwarya worked together in films like Dhai Akshar Prem Ke (2000) and Kuch Naa Kaho (2003). It was after the New York premiere of Guru (2007) in January that Abhishek proposed to Aishwarya in the balcony of their hotel in New York. Aishwarya said yes to the proposal immediately.

In a recent interview, Aishwarya talked about the magical moment when she got engaged. The actor said that the moment was ‘surreal’ for her as she was on the sets of her 2008 film, Jodhaa Akbar. Aishwarya recalled how her director, Ashutosh Gowariker, and co-star Hrithik Roshan reacted to the news as well.

Pictures from Aishwarya and Abhishek’s wedding.

Also read: Neena Gupta called Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar ‘cheapy and mean kind of people’. Here’s why

“Ashutosh is like ‘you are engaged’ and I am like ‘yeah,’” Aishwarya said, while Duggu (Hrithik), gave her an excited thumbs up. Aishwarya remembered that the crew was filming the Khwaja Mere Khwaja scene that day and how bizarre the experience was, considering that it, too, is about a wedding. “We’re doing Khawja Mere Khwaja, sitting as a bride, and I am like, oh my god this is surreal, all happening on-screen, off-screen, this is bizarre,” she said.

Aishwarya and Abhishek announced their engagement in 2007 and were married shortly afterwards in a private ceremony at the Bachchan residence in Mumbai. The two welcomed daughter Aaradhya in 2011.

To celebrate their anniversary check out the 10 more adorable and romantic Instagram posts they have shared about each other:

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Apr 19, 2019 21:05 IST