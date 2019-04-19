Neena Gupta called Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar ‘cheapy and mean kind of people’. Here’s why

Bollywood actor Neena Gupta recently opened up about daughter Masaba Gupta during an interview and how she discouraged her from taking up acting. She even called Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar ‘cheapy and mean’.

Also read: Kalank box office day 2: Alia-Varun film earns estimated Rs 10 crore

Journalist Rajeev Masand told her that Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar once told him that she met them on a flight, to which Neena said, “Yeah! So mean and cheapy kind of people. They gave me their number and then phone hi nahi uthate the (didn’t attend my calls).” Rajeev soon added, “Because you wanted them to convince Masaba not to act.” Neena was happily surprised to know that they remembered.

The actor also shared the advice she gave daughter Masaba at the beginning of her career and how she discouraged her from taking up acting in Bollywood as her career; Masaba is a successful fashion designer now. Neena said: “I told her ‘If you want to be an actor then you go abroad. Jis tarah tumhara shakal hai, body hai, tumhe yahan Indian milieu mein bahot kam role milenge (The way you look, the way you body is, you will get very few roles in the Indian milieu) even if you become a good actor. So tumko woh heroine nahin milegi. Toh Hema Malini nahin banoge, Alia Bhatt nahin banoge (You will never become a heroine, you will never become Hema Malini, you will never become an Alia Bhatt)’.”

She also talked about the reception of her recent outing, Badhaai Ho that also starred Ayushmann Khuranna. “The best compliment I received after Badhaai Ho was when Javed (Akhtar) saab called me and said, “I am not surprised, I am happy’,” she said. The actor essayed the role of a mother to two grown up sons, who gets pregnant in her middle age. Directed by Amit Sharma, the film was reportedly made at an estimated budget of Rs 29 crore and earned around Rs 221.44 worldwide at the ticket windows.

On the work front, Neena has a few films lined up including a thriller titled Gwalior that also stars Sanjay Mishra and Kangana Ranaut-starrer Panga.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Apr 19, 2019 15:11 IST