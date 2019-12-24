Janhvi Kapoor says Ishaan Khatter has ‘dreamiest eyes, purest soul’, calls crush on Vijay Deverakonda ‘one-sided’

bollywood

Updated: Dec 24, 2019 15:45 IST

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor has said her rumoured boyfriend and actor Ishaan Khatter has the “dreamiest eyes” and has the “purest heart.” Janhvi was speaking on Neha Dhupia’s show No Filter Neha, where she insisted that they are “better as friends”.

“He has the purest of intentions and the purest heart, and he has the dreamiest eyes. We’re better as friends; we fight a lot.” She went on to share that she wants to gift him better caps. “He has this grey hat... I stole it and hid it in my house,” Janhvi told Neha.

Also read: Bigg Boss 13: Koena Mitra says 2 contestants ‘severely ill psychopaths’, regrets being part of show

She also talked about her “all-time crush”, Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda: “The status is non-existent, unfortunately. I feel like I have put out a lot of feelers but there is no response. I’m kidding. It’s just admirational. I’m comfortable if the admiration is, I guess one-sided, at this point.”

Asked if she was over Vijay, Janhvi responded with, “My phases are actually very seasonal. He has been quite consistent, though. Like, my fondness has been quite consistent. But there have been a couple of phases after. I can’t (talk about these phases). It’s wrong. It’s just really wrong. That (her crush on Vijay) is a safe zone, which is why I will keep talking about it. Everything else is wrong. Imagine, if I am single and I’m still saying it’s wrong, how wrong it could be.”

Janhvi, who made her Bollywood debut with Dhadak, thanked Sara Ali Khan for not taking up the Hindi remake of Marathi hit Sairat. “Things panned out well for her with the decisions she made and for me with the decisions I made.” Asked if she treated Sara as competition, Janhvi said, “I get motivated when I see her. There’s so much to learn from her, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria. I think that we will all make our place in this industry.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more