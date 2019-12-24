e-paper
Bigg Boss 13: Koena Mitra says 2 contestants 'severely ill psychopaths', regrets being part of show

Bigg Boss 13: Koena Mitra says 2 contestants ‘severely ill psychopaths’, regrets being part of show

An angry Koena Mitra took to Twitter to announce that she regrets her decision to be a part of Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 13, calling other contestants ‘psychopaths’.

tv Updated: Dec 24, 2019 14:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bigg Boss 13: Koena Mitra was evicted from the show in the second week itself.
Bigg Boss 13: Koena Mitra was evicted from the show in the second week itself.
         

Actor Koena Mitra, who was eliminated from the ongoing reality show Bigg Boss 13 early this season, has said she regrets her decision to be a part of the controversial reality show that Salman Khan has been hosting for long. Claiming she feels “horrible” for the participants currently on the show, Koena even called two of them “ill psychopaths”.

Koena tweeted on Monday, “You shouldn’t have left the channel Mr. @rajcheerfull. I regret saying YES to #BigBoss13 , everyone knows why. #RiggedBb13 I feel horrible for every participant locked in that house with 2 severely ill psychopaths!!! #BB13 Karma awaits.” The names of contestants who have been labelled as psychopaths by Koena, are not clear.

 

The tweet came after audiences witnessed Rashami and Sidharth washing their dirty linen in public over the weekend. Rashami talked about her previous fights with him and even dragged her old friend Arti Singh in the entire fiasco. Alleging that Arti did not support her when she needed it, Rashami also fought with Arti on Monday’s episode.

Also read: Bigg Boss 13 day 78 written update episode 78 December 23: Rashami Desai-Arti Singh fight over Sidharth Shukla

Audiences also witnessed housemates ganging up against Asim and, in a separate instance, Madhurima Tulli and Shehnaaz Gill had the house divided in two groups. After Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma decided to disrupt normal activities in the house, Mahira declared she would not prepare breakfast for everyone. This triggered Madhurima who soon announced she would not wash the utensils. As the day progressed, Arti, Sidharth and Shehnaaz ganged up against Madhurima, criticising her that she did not carry out her duties perfectly.

 

Koena was voted out of the show in the second week itself and has since been making statements against the show. Last week, she had tweeted, “Hey, there’s no place for sensibility and dignity in that house. Salman had said that to me! No wonder mocking and vulgarity is being promoted as entertainment, arrogance and violence is being promoted as Heroism!! Embarrassing much.”

