Bigg Boss 13: Koena Mitra says 2 contestants ‘severely ill psychopaths’, regrets being part of show

tv

Updated: Dec 24, 2019 14:20 IST

Actor Koena Mitra, who was eliminated from the ongoing reality show Bigg Boss 13 early this season, has said she regrets her decision to be a part of the controversial reality show that Salman Khan has been hosting for long. Claiming she feels “horrible” for the participants currently on the show, Koena even called two of them “ill psychopaths”.

Koena tweeted on Monday, “You shouldn’t have left the channel Mr. @rajcheerfull. I regret saying YES to #BigBoss13 , everyone knows why. #RiggedBb13 I feel horrible for every participant locked in that house with 2 severely ill psychopaths!!! #BB13 Karma awaits.” The names of contestants who have been labelled as psychopaths by Koena, are not clear.

You shouldn't have left the channel Mr. @rajcheerfull .

I regret saying YES to #BigBoss13 , everyone knows why. #RiggedBb13

I feel horrible for every participant locked in that house with 2 severely ill psychopaths!!! #BB13

Karma awaits!!!!

🙏 — Koena Mitra (@koenamitra) December 23, 2019

The tweet came after audiences witnessed Rashami and Sidharth washing their dirty linen in public over the weekend. Rashami talked about her previous fights with him and even dragged her old friend Arti Singh in the entire fiasco. Alleging that Arti did not support her when she needed it, Rashami also fought with Arti on Monday’s episode.

Also read: Bigg Boss 13 day 78 written update episode 78 December 23: Rashami Desai-Arti Singh fight over Sidharth Shukla

Audiences also witnessed housemates ganging up against Asim and, in a separate instance, Madhurima Tulli and Shehnaaz Gill had the house divided in two groups. After Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma decided to disrupt normal activities in the house, Mahira declared she would not prepare breakfast for everyone. This triggered Madhurima who soon announced she would not wash the utensils. As the day progressed, Arti, Sidharth and Shehnaaz ganged up against Madhurima, criticising her that she did not carry out her duties perfectly.

I get it, Koena. I started watching Bigg Boss cuz of you but now I feel glad that you are out. Mere presence of dumbfucks like Mahira Sharma is provoking enough to bring the worst out of people with brains. Too many toxic kids with inflated egos. You don’t belong there. https://t.co/H9exIKp0Y4 — Sonam Mahajan (@AsYouNotWish) December 16, 2019

Koena was voted out of the show in the second week itself and has since been making statements against the show. Last week, she had tweeted, “Hey, there’s no place for sensibility and dignity in that house. Salman had said that to me! No wonder mocking and vulgarity is being promoted as entertainment, arrogance and violence is being promoted as Heroism!! Embarrassing much.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more