Bigg Boss 13: Koena Mitra is ‘embarrassed’ by Salman Khan, asks ‘Will the real Salman please stand up?’

Ousted Bigg Boss contestant Koena Mitra has launched a fresh attack on host Salman Khan, accusing him of not taking a stand on a serious matter. In a tweet, Koena asked, “Will the real Salman Khan please stand up?”

Koena’s tweet came in response to an incident between contestants Tehseen Poonawalla and Asim Riaz, in which Tehseen allegedly made derogatory and homophobic remarks about the J&K model. Wondering why Salman hadn’t taken action, Koena wrote on Twitter, “Embarrassed!!! Big Man @BeingSalmanKhan, when will the real Salman Khan stand up? Your so called entertainer, innocent, baby Sana is an embarrassment!! And mocking somebody’s profession isn’t kool. #TehseenPoonawala Well, money can’t buy class.”

After the incident, Twitter users had voiced support for Asim. His brother Umar, who is a surgeon, wrote on Instagram about the incident. “The way Tehseen Poonawala mocked asim was way out of the league. Bullying him from where he comes from, career, walk was totally unacceptable. Being a social media activist and a public speaker, i respected him and expected more.But Asim didn’t say anything to him makes me feel proud of my brother. Way to go bro. U have won hearts by your patience and keep doing that. More power to you bro,” he wrote.

Earlier, when Farah Khan visited the house and criticised Asim, Umar had put up a post in response. “#bb13 Farah Mam! I do respect you a lot..But, the way you talked with Asim, was very bad...You may doesn’t know Asim previously that’s your issue. He has done a lot of International brands and those brands people may not know you either..So, if doing hindi serials and movie makes you a celebrity, be happy with your thought process.. Be humble mam, encourage the young stars, if you can’t then also don’t discourage them,” he had written.

Koena has locked horns with Salman previously as well. After her ouster from the show, she’d spoken to SpotboyE about the long-time Bigg Boss host. She said, “I think Salman, his attitude and his behaviour towards me, was making things very obvious. I wasn’t really shocked as somewhere I was expecting it. If you have seen the weekend ka vaar episode, you must have observed as to how he was defending the wrong people. He was defending their actions and his own action was in favour of their wrong actions... A lot of people can’t handle fearless, strong, opinionated, independent women. Well, I said that in front of host Salman Khan also that aapko lagta hai ki Hindustan mein graceful, strong, valuable foundation walon ke liye fan following nahi hai? Kyuki andar bhi log yahi halla machate hain. To which he replied, ‘For dignity there is another platform Koena’. So this means that Salman Khan gives an official statement that the show’s platform doesn’t command and demand dignity. So, I think now the nation has to decide what they actually want to see.”

