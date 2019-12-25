Kareena Kapoor Khan on 3 Idiots’ 10th anniversary: ‘It marked the beginning of blockbusters with substance’

bollywood

Updated: Dec 25, 2019 09:04 IST

When 3 Idiots released in 2009,the film that showed students questioning the educational system and choosing their own path in life, was an immediate hit. With memorable bittersweet characters, great comic scenes and hummable songs, the film found an immediate connect with the audience.

As the film clocks ten years, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan,who played Pia, a medical student, remembers how the film which also starred Aamir Khan, Boman Irani, R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi, was a milestone in her career.

“There are certain films that just happen and 3 Idiots is one of them. Again all credit to Rajkumar Hirani (director). It was all his mind and his vision. He is a brilliant director. The film marked the beginning of blockbusters with substance, soul and emotions,” shares Kareena who goes on to add, “And with songs and everything, it was perfect. Even today when you watch it, it kind of inspires you to just be the best person and the best version of yourself.” Kareena says that films like 3 Idiots are both “aspirational and inspirational.”

“That’s what films should do. You can stand up and say that I just want to belike this, I am going to follow my dreams,” she says.

Recalling the shooting experience of the film, the actor says, “It was so memorable. The whole team was in sync with each other and we had a blast. It was one of nicest experiences I have ever had.”

Kareena also says that working with Aamir Khan was another reason why the film remains to be an experience in itself for her.

“I think it’s an absolute honour and dream come to true for me to always stand in the same frame as Aamir Khan because I am a huge fan, everyone knows that. I have always admired Aamir since Raakh (1989). In fact I think he is one of the soundest minds in Indian cinema,” the 39-year-old actor says.

So,will there be a second part of the film?

“I would love that but I don’t know if there will be one. The makers would be able to tell you,” signs off Kareena.

Some facts about 3 Idiots:

-The scene where Rancho, Raju and Farhan are drinking together — Aamir recommended that they actually get drunk! The number of takes increased hence, leading to them running out of film stock to shoot on. They had to get it from a Kannada film set nearby.

-The makers had to recce 400 colleges across India before they finalised IIM Bangalore to shoot the college portions

-Aamir, to play someone half his age, opted to wear used clothes three-four times bigger than his size, so he appears tiny and young.

-Shah Rukh Khan was the first choice for Rancho’s role, but he couldn’t do it due to date issues.

-Kareena was ‘shocked’ when director Rajkumar Hirani asked her to wear spectacles as part of her character’s look, and very reluctant.

