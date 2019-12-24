Rani Mukerji parties with Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Shah Rukh-Gauri Khan, Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan at home. See pics, video

bollywood

Actor Rani Mukerji hosted the biggest names of Bollywood at her home in Mumbai on Monday night. She threw a party, perhaps in celebration of her latest film Mardaani 2 and the festive season, which was attended by Shah Rukh Khan, his wife Gauri, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and others.

Pictures and videos from outside Rani’s home show real-life couple Alia and Ranbir arriving together to the party. While Alia was seen smiling hard in her yellow dress, Ranbir chose to hide his face but could be seen laughing. He may have been hiding his face after it was injured in a football game on Sunday night.

Shah Rukh and Gauri were also seen laughing and talking to each other in their car. Their son Aryan was also spotted outside Rani’s home for the party. Saif, who has worked with Rani in multiple films, was seen in his car, dressed in a blue kurta. Kareena was seen in a strappy black top. Also seen at the party were Rishi and Neetu Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and Rima Jain. Check out their pictures and videos:

Rani returned as the fierce cop Shivani Shivaji Roy in Mardaani 2. It has minted over Rs 28.05 crore in a week.Talking about the film, Rani said, “Mardaani 2 is a reflection of society and the times that we live in. I’m happy that the film is resonating with audiences across the country because it has a very important message. Our intention was to make India aware of the new and growing threat that women and girls face from underage criminals, who are resorting to such violent crimes.”

She will now be seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2 with Saif, who replaces Abhishek Bachchan from the original. The film will also feature Siddhant Chaturvedi and newcomer Sharvari.

According to the makers, the sequel takes a time leap of a decade and will feature two pairs of the eponymous con duo Bunty Aur Babli -- Rani and Saif and Siddhant and Sharvari. Saif, who has featured with Rani in hits such as Hum Tum and Ta Ra Rum Pum, is excited to team up with the Mardaani 2 star again. “Rani and I have always had a lot of fun working with each other and I’m looking forward to our creative collaboration again. It’s also equally amazing to be back home at YRF again,” the actor said in a statement.

The sequel will be directed by Varun Sharma, who has previously worked as an assistant director on YRF blockbusters Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai. He has also penned the script. Produced by Aditya Chopra, the film started shooting recently.

