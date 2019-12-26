Salman Khan got his first ad while trying to impress a girl, reveals she was the director’s girlfriend

bollywood

By now, everyone knows that ad filmmaker Kailash Surendranath not only gave Salman Khan his first break in front of the camera, but was also a mentor in the initial days of Salman’s career. On The Tara Sharma Show, the star shared a hilarious anecdote about how he landed his first-ever advertisement when he was a teenager.

Salman revealed that his attempts to impress a girl, who later turned out to the director’s girlfriend, got him a commercial for a cola brand. “I was swimming one day at the Sea Rock club and I saw this really beautiful, young lady walking past in a red sari. To impress her, I dived in the water and being such an idiot, I swam the whole length underwater. So when I came out on the other side, she was not there. Next day, I get a call from Far Productions, saying that they want me to do a cold drink commercial – it was Campa Cola, at that point of time. I was wondering, ‘How did this come about?’” he said.

“I went to meet Kailash with my aunt. I said, ‘Okay, done. But who gave you my number?’ He said, ‘That girl that you were trying to impress is my girlfriend. She told me that this guy swims really well. We were supposed to shoot that in Maldives and they did want somebody who knew how to swim underwater. Me and Jackie’s (Shroff) wife Ayesha were the only two who could do those laps underwater. That’s how I faced the camera for the first time,” he added.

Salman will next be seen on the big screen in Prabhudeva’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Speculation was rife that the film is a spin-off of Tere Naam or Wanted, as his character in both films was called Radhe. However, the actor set the record straight during a recent media interaction.

“Radhe was my character’s name in Tere Naam (2003) and again, we used the same name for my character in Wanted (2009). But this (Radhe) is a completely different film,” he was quoted by IANS as saying. He added, “It has nothing to do with Wanted. If you want to go into that format or genre, then this (Radhe) will be a baap of Wanted.”

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, which also features Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff, releases on Eid next year. The film will clash at the box office with Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani-starrer Laxmmi Bomb.

