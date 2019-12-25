Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas share video of their cosy Christmas celebration, decorate cookies together. Watch video

bollywood

Updated: Dec 25, 2019 12:44 IST

It’s a traditional Christmas celebration for Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas! The couple ushered in the festive cheer with their loved ones and some Christmas cookies beautifully decorated with frosting.

“We are decorating Christmas cookies. I have made an ugly sweater,” Nick says in a video shared on his Instagram account. “I have made a ninja,” Priyanka chimes in, as the camera zooms into the cookie decorated by her. “Merry Christmas Eve y’all!” the clip was captioned.

Earlier this week, Priyanka made a stylish appearance with Nick at his Jingle Ball show in Miami. She wore a snake print turtleneck top tucked into a pair of black trousers and a cream-coloured wool coat, while he was casually dressed in a green jacket, jeans and sneakers.

Meanwhile, Priyanka and Nick recently announced their first project together – they will turn executive producers for a reality show inspired by their own sangeet ceremony. The unscripted series will air on Amazon Prime Video.

Each episode will show engaged couples preparing for their big day as well as an epic sangeet performance. Each couple will be assisted by a team of celebrity choreographers, stylists and creative directors.

Priyanka shared the news on social media just a few days after her first wedding anniversary with Nick. She called their sangeet ceremony “one of the most unforgettable moments from a very special time in our lives” and wrote, “@nickjonas and I are excited to announce a new, currently untitled project (we’re still working on it!!) that celebrates the love and magic that comes from friends and family that join together through music and dance the night before a wedding. It’s our #SangeetProject. Happy one year anniversary baby. It’s our first together.”

The as-yet untitled show is currently in the process of casting and will begin filming next year.

