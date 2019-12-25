Salman Khan says he was thrown out of school in fourth grade: ‘I was very difficult for my parents to handle, still am’

bollywood

Updated: Dec 25, 2019 13:18 IST

By his own admission, Salman Khan was “very difficult” for his parents, Salim Khan and Salma Khan, to handle. The superstar was speaking on The Tara Sharma Show, on which he was the first guest this season.

When Tara asked Salman what he was like as a child, he said, “As a child, (I was) difficult for my parents to handle. Very difficult, still. I am still working on that one quality.” He added that he has always been extremely close to his parents. “And that’s the reason why it hurts the most,” he said.

Salman also shared an anecdote from his school days and revealed that he was “thrown out” of his school when he was in the fourth grade. “Actually, I don’t know what wrong did I do when I was growing up that I was thrown out of a school when I was in the fourth grade and highly recommended into another school. From there, they requested my earlier school to take me back. So then I came back and passed out from there,” he said.

Also see: Mira Rajput enjoys Christmas vacation with daughter Misha, says ‘Nothing like family’. See pics

Meanwhile, Salman’s latest release Dabangg 3 is currently inching towards the Rs 100-crore club. In just four days of its release, the film raked in Rs 91.85 crore at the domestic box office, despite the anti-CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) protests making a dent in its business.

Dabangg 3, directed by Prabhudeva, also stars Sonakshi Sinha and newcomer Saiee Manjrekar. Kannada star Kichha Sudeep features as the antagonist. Salman is also seen as the host of popular reality show Bigg Boss 13. Due to high TRPs, the show has been extended by five weeks, and the actor will host the extra episodes as well.

After Bigg Boss, Salman will plunge into the shoot of Prabhudeva’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, which will hit the theatres on Eid 2020. The film also features Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in key roles.

Follow @htshowbiz for more