Inside Helen’s birthday party: Salman Khan, Iulia Vantur and Arpita Khan celebrate, see pics

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 09:34 IST

The Salim Khan household is on a celebratory spree -- days after Salman Khan’s family celebrated the veteran scriptwriter and wife Salma’s wedding anniversary, the entire family came together to celebrate veteran actor Helen’s birthday on Thursday. Helen is Salim’s second wife.

Playing host were Salman’s brother Sohail and his wife Seema. The entire family including Salman, Arpita Khan and her husband Aayush Sharma among others attended it.

Salman Khan with family at Sohail Khan’s place to celebrate Helen’s birthday.

Couple of days back, Arpita had hosted a dinner for her dad Salim Khan’s wedding anniversary. Incidentally, it was also her and husband Aayush’s wedding anniversary. The party saw the attendance of many industry folks too, apart from family. Names included Riteish Deshmukh who came with wife Genelia, Randeep Hooda, Katrina Kaif and Amrita Arora, who came with her parents. Missing from the scene was Malaika Arora, who was previously married to Arbaaz Khan. However, her son Arhaan was present at the bash. Also seen was Iulia Vantur, Salman’s rumoured girlfriend.

Arpita and Aayush are expecting their second child. They already have a son, Ahil, together who was born in March 2016. On their anniversary, Arpita had left a touching note on Instagram. She had written: “We may not have it all together but,together we have it all.” Happy 5th Anniversary my Love. I can’t thank you enough for being the perfect balance in our relationship. I love you very very much. From being friends,to being a boyfriend, to becoming a husband & then a father,every journey has been amazing.It doesn’t feel like its been 5 years. Thank you for always grounding me,being my reality mirror & having my back. @aaysharma my forever.”

On his work front, Salman will see the release of his next film, Dabangg 3. Directed by Prabhudheva, it also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Pramod Khanna, younger brother of late Vinod Khanna and Kannada sensation, Sudeep.

Salman, who was to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali after a gap of nearly 20 years in Inshallah, will also be seen in Kick 2. Inshallah, which was to star Alia Bhatt as its lead heroine, has since been shelved.

