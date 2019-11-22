e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 22, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Nov 22, 2019

Inside Helen’s birthday party: Salman Khan, Iulia Vantur and Arpita Khan celebrate, see pics

Salman Khan and his family members including Sohail Khan, Arpita Khan and rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur among others celebrated Helen’s birthday on Thursday.

bollywood Updated: Nov 22, 2019 09:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Salman Khan celebrated Helen’s birthday with family.
Salman Khan celebrated Helen’s birthday with family.(Varinder Chawla)
         

The Salim Khan household is on a celebratory spree -- days after Salman Khan’s family celebrated the veteran scriptwriter and wife Salma’s wedding anniversary, the entire family came together to celebrate veteran actor Helen’s birthday on Thursday. Helen is Salim’s second wife.

Playing host were Salman’s brother Sohail and his wife Seema. The entire family including Salman, Arpita Khan and her husband Aayush Sharma among others attended it.

Salman Khan with family at Sohail Khan’s place to celebrate Helen’s birthday.
Salman Khan with family at Sohail Khan’s place to celebrate Helen’s birthday.

Couple of days back, Arpita had hosted a dinner for her dad Salim Khan’s wedding anniversary. Incidentally, it was also her and husband Aayush’s wedding anniversary. The party saw the attendance of many industry folks too, apart from family. Names included Riteish Deshmukh who came with wife Genelia, Randeep Hooda, Katrina Kaif and Amrita Arora, who came with her parents. Missing from the scene was Malaika Arora, who was previously married to Arbaaz Khan. However, her son Arhaan was present at the bash. Also seen was Iulia Vantur, Salman’s rumoured girlfriend.

Hindustantimes
Hindustantimes

Arpita and Aayush are expecting their second child. They already have a son, Ahil, together who was born in March 2016. On their anniversary, Arpita had left a touching note on Instagram. She had written: “We may not have it all together but,together we have it all.” Happy 5th Anniversary my Love. I can’t thank you enough for being the perfect balance in our relationship. I love you very very much. From being friends,to being a boyfriend, to becoming a husband & then a father,every journey has been amazing.It doesn’t feel like its been 5 years. Thank you for always grounding me,being my reality mirror & having my back. @aaysharma my forever.”

 

View this post on Instagram

Night to remember

A post shared by Aayush Sharma (@aaysharma) on

On his work front, Salman will see the release of his next film, Dabangg 3. Directed by Prabhudheva, it also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Pramod Khanna, younger brother of late Vinod Khanna and Kannada sensation, Sudeep.

Salman, who was to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali after a gap of nearly 20 years in Inshallah, will also be seen in Kick 2. Inshallah, which was to star Alia Bhatt as its lead heroine, has since been shelved.

(All pics by Varinder Chawla)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Uddhav’s late night meet with Pawar; more talks to follow on new Maharashtra govt
Uddhav’s late night meet with Pawar; more talks to follow on new Maharashtra govt
Hostile nuclear-armed Pak keeps India on constant alert: US lawmaker
Hostile nuclear-armed Pak keeps India on constant alert: US lawmaker
Several Sena, NCP, Cong political heavyweights likely in new Maharashtra govt
Several Sena, NCP, Cong political heavyweights likely in new Maharashtra govt
Army HQ sets the ball rolling for a code of conduct
Army HQ sets the ball rolling for a code of conduct
IAS daughter may have to evict retired civil servant dad
IAS daughter may have to evict retired civil servant dad
Self-styled godman Nithyananda has fled the country, confirms Gujarat police
Self-styled godman Nithyananda has fled the country, confirms Gujarat police
The cracks in BJP’s dual approach, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
The cracks in BJP’s dual approach, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
Congress tried to stall Ayodhya case, says Amit Shah in Jharkhand poll rally
Congress tried to stall Ayodhya case, says Amit Shah in Jharkhand poll rally
trending topics
Suhana KhanHTLS 2019Adithya VarmaDelhi Court Admit CardXiaomi Mi Band 3iAmit ShahMouni RoyMi Band 3i vs Mi Band 3

don't miss

latest news

India News

Bollywood News