Priyanka Chopra is the most searched Indian celebrity in the world, Salman Khan is number two

bollywood

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 16:45 IST

Priyanka Chopra is the most searched Indian celebrity in the world, followed by Salman Khan. A recent study by a US based agency has confirmed that Priyanka was the most searched Indian celebrity on social media, with search interest peaking in December, when she tied the knot with singer Nick Jonas.

According to a report in Business Insider, SEMrush states that Priyanka’s name was searched 2.74 million times between the period October 2018 and October 2019, with a monthly search volume of 4.2 million. Salman was searched 1.83 million times across the globe.

Priyanka and Nick are all set to celebrate their first wedding anniversary on December 1. She is currently in India for the shooting of her Netflix film, The White Tiger. She had shared a post on Instagram last week comparing her work patterns while filming for her American show Quantico and the film The White Tiger. Both the pictures showed her holding pen and paper in her hand. She captioned the images: “Then and now... Same but different. #homework #prepday #rehearsals #throwback #quantico #thewhitetiger”.

The White Tiger is an adaptation of Aravind Adiga’s prize-winning novel of the same name. The film will be helmed by Ramin Bahrani. It follows the extraordinary journey of a self-made man from being a tea-shop worker in a village to a successful entrepreneur in a big city. It also stars Rajkummar Rao.

Priyanka will also voice the character of Elsa in the Hindi version of the Disney film, Frozen 2. Her cousin Parineeti Chopra has lent her voice for the character of Elsa’s sister Anna. Priyanka’s latest Bollywood film, The Sky Is Pink got a mixed response from critics and underperformed at the box office.

