e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 16, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Dec 16, 2019
Home / Bollywood / Salman Khan says he cringes at his own work sometimes: ‘What rubbish was that’

Salman Khan says he cringes at his own work sometimes: ‘What rubbish was that’

Actor Salman Khan has said that sometimes he cringes at his own work. “Every last film of mine I watch I say, ‘What rubbish was that’ because only then can you grow and work harder,” he said.

bollywood Updated: Dec 16, 2019 20:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Bollywood actor Salman Khan poses for the photo at designer Kresha Bajaj's fashion show in Mumbai.
Bollywood actor Salman Khan poses for the photo at designer Kresha Bajaj's fashion show in Mumbai.
         

Actor Salman Khan has said that he often cringes at his own work, and that he think there is nothing wrong with that. Salman is gearing up for the release of Dabangg 3, the latest instalment in his action franchise.

The actor has had a strong streak of success recently, but he has suffered setbacks in his career as well. He told MissMalini in an interview, “Sometimes when I do watch the earlier work either I cringe on it, or I say to myself that this was good and why am I not doing this kind of stuff more.”

He continued, “Sometimes I do cringe at my own work and it is a good sign. Every last film of mine I watch I say, ‘What rubbish was that’ because only then can you grow and work harder. If you’re very impressed with yourself and say yaar kya kaam kar diya (wow, what an amazing job) then how is that a good thing. You cannot be praising yourself, other people have to praise you and after a while, you are supposed to stop listening to those praises. You cannot get carried away by the praises.”

Also read: Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan claims harassment as his fee has been reduced, confirms he will continue as host

In Dabangg 3, Salman and director Prabhu Deva will explore the origin story of Chulbul Pandey, the Robin Hood cop character that brought about a renaissance of sorts for Salman in 2010. A sequel, titled Dabangg 2, followed in 2012. Both films have been major box office successes. His most recent release was Bharat. It was preceded by Race 3.

Dabangg 3 also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar and Sudeep, who plays the villain. The film is slated for a December 20 release.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Citizenship law protesters barge into UP police station, set it on fire
Citizenship law protesters barge into UP police station, set it on fire
‘This is tyranny’: Priyanka Gandhi condemns police crackdown on Jamia students
‘This is tyranny’: Priyanka Gandhi condemns police crackdown on Jamia students
In court order that convicted Kuldeep Sengar, judge doesn’t spare CBI either
In court order that convicted Kuldeep Sengar, judge doesn’t spare CBI either
IPL auction: Aged 15, this Afghan prodigy could set cash registers ringing
IPL auction: Aged 15, this Afghan prodigy could set cash registers ringing
‘Deeply distressing’: PM Modi on violent protests over citizenship law
‘Deeply distressing’: PM Modi on violent protests over citizenship law
BMW finally says yes to Android Auto, will add it to its product lineup in 2020
BMW finally says yes to Android Auto, will add it to its product lineup in 2020
WhatsApp users, here are 5 easy tricks you must explore on the app now
WhatsApp users, here are 5 easy tricks you must explore on the app now
‘Jamia students don’t have to worry, don’t believe in rumours’: Delhi Police
‘Jamia students don’t have to worry, don’t believe in rumours’: Delhi Police
trending topics
WhatsAppHTLS 2019Windows 10OSSSC admit cardDMRC recruitment 2019CAA ProtestIPL auction 2020Payal RohatgiICC T20I RankingsRealme Buds Air

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news