Salman Khan says he cringes at his own work sometimes: ‘What rubbish was that’

Updated: Dec 16, 2019 20:01 IST

Actor Salman Khan has said that he often cringes at his own work, and that he think there is nothing wrong with that. Salman is gearing up for the release of Dabangg 3, the latest instalment in his action franchise.

The actor has had a strong streak of success recently, but he has suffered setbacks in his career as well. He told MissMalini in an interview, “Sometimes when I do watch the earlier work either I cringe on it, or I say to myself that this was good and why am I not doing this kind of stuff more.”

He continued, “Sometimes I do cringe at my own work and it is a good sign. Every last film of mine I watch I say, ‘What rubbish was that’ because only then can you grow and work harder. If you’re very impressed with yourself and say yaar kya kaam kar diya (wow, what an amazing job) then how is that a good thing. You cannot be praising yourself, other people have to praise you and after a while, you are supposed to stop listening to those praises. You cannot get carried away by the praises.”

In Dabangg 3, Salman and director Prabhu Deva will explore the origin story of Chulbul Pandey, the Robin Hood cop character that brought about a renaissance of sorts for Salman in 2010. A sequel, titled Dabangg 2, followed in 2012. Both films have been major box office successes. His most recent release was Bharat. It was preceded by Race 3.

Dabangg 3 also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar and Sudeep, who plays the villain. The film is slated for a December 20 release.

