Mira Rajput enjoys Christmas vacation with daughter Misha, says ‘Nothing like family’. See pics

Updated: Dec 25, 2019 11:41 IST

Mira Rajput is making the most of her Christmas break. Wife of actor Shahid Kapoor is enjoying a family vacation with daughter Misha and sharing updates on Instagram. Her other family members are also with her but Shahid seems to be missing.

Sharing a photo of Misha with a bunch of other kids, Mira wrote, “Time capsule”. In another photo, Mira can be seen with a few other women, writing, “Nothing like family”.

On Tuesday, Mira had shared a photo that framed her in front of the rising sun. She captioned it, “Such a feelin’s comin’ over me There is wonder in ‘most every thing I see Not a cloud in the sky, got the sun in my eyes And I won’t be surprised if it’s a dream I’m on the top of the world.” Shahid dropped a loved-up comment on the photo, “The sun looks pale compared to you.”

Shahid has been generous with his praise of Mira. “Mira doesn’t feel the need to change and adjust. She is who she is, and people like her for that. She has never tried to be someone else and that’s a great thing about her. I always knew that she is going to find her own space and will become her own person,” the actor said in an interview.

“She got married so young, had two kids and had to figure out how to deal with that when she was just stepping out of being a kid herself. She must have had her dreams and desires but she pushed those aside. That’s a lot to deal with. Also, the fact that we have an age difference, we are 13 years apart,” Shahid said about how it has been a tough ride for his wife.

Shahid and Mira got married in 2015 when she was just 21 years old. She was a Delhi University graduate and their match was made by their parents through the Radha Soami Satsang Beas. The couple now has two kids--daughter Misha and son Zain.