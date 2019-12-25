All Ranveer Singh wants for Christmas is Deepika Padukone, and they can’t take their eyes off each other. See pics

Updated: Dec 25, 2019 17:43 IST

Actor Deepika Padukone has shared a special Christmas picture with husband Ranveer Singh. Deepika took to Instagram on Wednesday, December 25, to share the post.

She captioned in, “Merry Christmas from us! (for personalised Christmas Tree decoration services kindly contact Deepika & Co)!” The picture shows the couple locked in an embrace, gazing into each other’s eyes. They’re both wearing red. While Deepika is in a sweater, Ranveer is wearing a red track suit. Deepika also tagged her sister Anisha Padukone, and her friends Sneha Ramachander, Divya Narayan, Malvika Nayak and Nikhil Sosale.

Ranveer posted another picture, and wrote in the caption, “All I want for Christmas...” Deepika’s post has received almost 200,000 ‘likes’ in less than 10 minutes. Jacqueline Fernandez left a heart emoji in the comments, while others wished the couple (and each other) a Merry Christmas.

The couple recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary in November along with their family members. On being asked about how she manages work and her family, Deepika said at an event, “There are a lot of married couples here, everyone is equally busy and I don’t think our lives are very different from anyone else’s. You have to respect each other and respect the fact that our careers are very, very important to us.”

Deepika will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak, based on acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. The film also stars Vikrant Massey and is due out on January 10. Deepika and Ranveer will unite onscreen once again in the upcoming sports drama ‘83, based on the Indian cricket team’s underdog victory at the 1983 World Cup. In the film, directed by Kabir Khan, Ranveer plays captain Kapil Dev, while Deepika plays his onscreen wife, Romi.

