Christmas 2019: Sara Ali Khan embarrassed of a shirtless Ibrahim, Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi celebrate with daughter

Updated: Dec 25, 2019 10:36 IST

Christmas is finally here and Bollywood has already begun the celebrations. Taking to social media, several Bollywood actors and celebrities wished their fans on the festival and even shared pictures from their celebrations.

Actor Sara Ali Khan did a whole photoshoot with her brother, Ibrahim. As the two headed out for a party at dad Saif Ali Khan and stepmom Kareena Kapoor’s home on Christmas eve, they posed for some pictures in their party outfits. Sara wore a single shoulder white dress and Ibrahim wore a grey T-shirt and grey pants with a blue denim jacket. “Red nose reindeer White snowflake Virgin eggnog Christmas cake Get the party started It’s Christmas Eve for heavens sake,” she captioned her post. In one of the pictures, Ibrahim decides to take his shirt off and put his abs on full display. Sara poses as if she is embarrassed of her brother.

Actor couple Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia also celebrated Christmas at home with their daughter, Mehr. Neha shared a perfect family picture on Twitter, and it showed all three of them dressed in red outfits. Angad even wore Christmas-themed quirky glasses. “Merry Christmas from us to you,” she wrote in her tweet.

Actor Rishi Kapoor shared a grumpy picture of himself in a Christmas hat to wish his followers on Twitter. “Merry Christmas people!,” he wrote. When someone asked him to share a happier picture, he shared an old family pic with wife Neetu, son Ranbir and daughter Riddhima. “Ye lo! (Take this),” he wrote in a tweet.

Actor Mouni Roy shared pictures from her celebrations. She posed in front of a large Christmas tree and shared wishes for her fans. “Merry Merry you all & happyyy holidayssss,” she wrote.

Actor Amitabh Bachchan, who has not been keeping well lately, shared a picture of a Christmas tree. “Christmas greetings .. love peace and happiness ever,” he wrote in his message. Actor Soni Razdan also shared a picture of her Christmas tree at home. “Merry Christmas to one and all. May peace and love prevail upon u,” she wrote.

