How’s the josh: Top 5 dialogues of 2019 which became a part of our everyday life

bollywood

Updated: Dec 27, 2019 08:21 IST

Dialogues leave a lasting impact on the minds of the viewers and the year 2019 gave ample reasons to walk out of movie theatres with an added dose of inspiration. From Vicky Kaushal’s ‘How’s The Josh’ in Uri to Ranveer Singh’s ‘Apna Time Aayega’ in Gully Boy, these hit Bollywood films of the year not just entertained us as an audience but also gave some rememberable one-liners that come handy in boosting our spirits.

Here are the most inspiring dialogues of the year 2019 which can help you look forward to New Year 2020 with a renewed hope and energy.

Ranveer Singh and Siddhant Chaturvedi as Murad and MC Sher in a still from Gully Boy.

Apna Time Aayega - Gully Boy

Ranveer Singh’s dialogue “Apna Time Aayega (our time will come)”, which was also the rap anthem of the film, became part of everyone’s verbal language soon after the release of the film. It is now on the lips of every struggling young person who believes in making it big just like the lead character of the film - Murad, played by Ranveer. In the film, Murad rose from Mumbai’s shanties to win a rap competition and record his first single. It was based on the lives of rappers Divine and Naezy. The film was chosen for India’s official entry for the Oscars but failed to make it to the top five.

Vicky Kaushal in a still from Uri: The Surgical Strike.

How’s the Josh? - Uri: The Surgical Strike

The war cry from one of the biggest blockbusters of the year, Uri: The Surgical Strike went on to become one of the most common cheer in offices and schools and has also been used by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during one of his speeches. Vicky Kaushal, who plays the leading role of Major Vihaan Shergill in the film, asks his team ahead of a mission, “How’s the josh?” And the soldiers announce in unison, “High, Sir!”

Uri director Aditya Dhar had revealed in one of his interviews that Vicky was reluctant to say it but was eventually convinced by Aditya to go ahead with the same.

Hrithik Roshan as a mathematician in Super 30.

Aaj raja ka beta raja nahi banega ... raja wohi banega joh haqdaar hoga - Super 30

Hrithik Roshan has delivered two of his biggest hits this year: Super 30 and War. The actor played a Bihar-based mathematician in Super 30 and shocked his fans with his rustic appearance. Among his many inspiring dialogues from the film was “Aaj raja ka beta raja nahi banega ... raja wohi banega joh haqdaar hoga (The king’s son will not be crowned king anymore. Now only the truly worthy one shall rule).” Hrithik’s character was inspired from the life of mathematician Anand Kumar, who chose 30 underprivileged students every year and tutored them for the IIT entrance exam.

Salman as a young circus artist in Bharat.

Ummeed, Hope Duniya Ke Subse Badi Takat Hai… Or Isi Takat Ne Hum Sub Ko Zinda Rakh Hai - Bharat

Salman Khan delivered one of the biggest hits of the year, Bharat which saw the actor mouthing some powerful dialogues. The film traced the journey of Salman’s titular character from Partition to 2010 and managed to gross Rs 211 crore at the domestic box office. The film begins with Salman’s search for his father and sister as he clings to the last straw of hope. He says, “Ummeed, Hope Duniya Ke Subse Badi Takat Hai… Or Isi Takat Ne Hum Sub Ko Zinda Rakh Hai (Hope is the biggest strength of this world - and this strength has kept all of us alive).”

Also read: Saif Ali Khan says he ‘needs to think more’ about CAA, Sacred Games’ co-star Aamir Bashir mocks him: ‘Even Gaitonde knew his sh*t’

A still from Chhichhore.

Tumhara result decide nahi karta hai ki tum loser ho ki nahi ... tumhari koshish decide karti hai - Chhichhore

Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore, starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor, served an important life lesson - efforts are more important than results. The film revolved around the lead cast telling their stories from college in order to communicate a point to Sushant’s character’s teenage son who attempted suicide post a bad result. Sushant tells his son who has been struggling for life, “Tumhara result decide nahi karta hai ki tum loser ho ki nahi ... tumhari koshish decide karti hai (It’s not your result but your efforts that decide if you are a loser or not).”

Follow @htshowbiz for more