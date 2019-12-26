Saif Ali Khan says he ‘needs to think more’ about CAA, Sacred Games’ co-star Aamir Bashir mocks him: ‘Even Gaitonde knew his sh*t’

bollywood

Saif Ali Khan’s comments that he needs to think more about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) haven’t got down well with his Sacred Games co-star Aamir Bashir. While Saif played Inspector Sartaj Singh in the hit Netflix series, Aamir was his colleague and friend, Inspector Majid Ali Khan.

Reacting to Saif’s reaction on CAA, Aamir wrote on Twitter, “FFS!!! Talk to Majid, Sartaj! Even #Gaitonde knew his sh*t. #NotSacredGames #AntiCAAProtests #NRC_CAA_Protests.” Nawazuddin Siddiqui played the lead role of Gaitonde on the show and has also not spoken up on the issue.

Saif said he trying to understand the situation better and will make up his mind after he is well-informed. “I would like the protest to be associated with exactly what I am protesting against. There might be a possibility that I will end up representing a different kind of protest. So I am not sure yet. Until I am sure what I am protesting against and whether it is going to be taken that way, I need to think more.

“There is so much being written in the press, there are so many things that give us concern about what we are reading.” Stating that India has to define herself, the actor said. “She will be defined by either the judiciary or the government or ultimately the people and we will know in what kind of environment we are living in. But it is still a little... That is dwelling on what I am reading and what I am told.”

Showing his concern about the situation, he said, “There are many things that give us a cause for concern, watching and wondering how where it will all end up.” Also reacting to many Bollywood celebrities maintaining their silence on the issue, he added, “It is everybody’s right to protest peacefully and everybody’s right not to.”

