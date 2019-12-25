Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt unite 4 generations of Kapoors in epic family pic. See here

bollywood

Updated: Dec 25, 2019 19:17 IST

Karisma Kapoor has posted the family picture to beat all family pictures, uniting four generations of famous people in one impressive gathering. Taken at the annual Kapoor family Christmas lunch, Karisma captioned the post, “Merry Christmas from Us!”

The picture shows siblings Randhir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, host Kunal Kapoor with son Zahaan and daughter Shaira, and others. Sitting around the table are Kareena Kapoor Khan, her husband Saif Ali Khan and their son Taimur Ali Khan, along with Karisma and her mother Babita. Also seen in the picture are Kareena’s cousins Ranbir Kapoor, who attended with girlfriend Alia Bhatt, and Armaan Jain. The youngest generation of the Kapoor family, including Kareena’s kids Samaira and Kiaan, as well as Zahaan Kapoor, can also be seen in the picture. Late Shammi Kapoor’s wife Neila Devi is seen sitting next to Randhir Kapoor.

The Kapoors were spotted attending the annual bash looking their stylish best. Kareena was seen in a glam polka-dotted jumpsuit while Saif chose denims with a check shirt. Rishi Kapoor was spotted posing for photographs with wife Neetu, wearing a blue T-shirt. Ranbir, meanwhile, was dressed casually in a denim jacket and pants, while Alia looked elegant in a blue top and a skirt.

Also read: Kapoor family’s Christmas lunch Kareena Kapoor with Taimur, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor attend famjam. See pics

Earlier in the day, Kareena, Taimur and Babita were spotted at the Mount Mary church in Bandra. On Tuesday evening, Kareena and Saif hosted a Christmas bash for their industry friends. Among those who attended were filmmaker Karan Johar, actors Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Natasha Poonawalla, Sanjay Kapoor and his wife Maheep Kapoor. Also spotted were Saif’s kids, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, as well as Malaika’s son, Arhaan Khan.

Follow @htshowbiz for more