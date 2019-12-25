Kapoor family’s Christmas lunch Kareena Kapoor with Taimur, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor attend famjam. See pics

bollywood

The Kapoors have arrived for the annual family Christmas lunch in Mumbai. While Ranbir Kapoor was seen at Kunal Kapoor’s house with girlfriend Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan walked in with son Taimur. Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, Babita and Randhir Kapoor also attended the annual lunch.

Kareena was seen in a glam polka-dotted jumpsuit while Saif chose denims with a check shirt. Rishi Kapoor was spotted posing for photographs with wife Neetu. While Rishi wore a blue T-shirt, Neetu was seen in a white shirt. The couple returned to India in September, after having spent close to a year in New York City, where Rishi was undergoing cancer treatment. Ranbir was dressed casually in a denim jacket and pants, while Alia looked elegant in a blue top and a skirt.

Kareena and Taimur were also spotted at the Mount Mary church in Bandra, along with Kareena’s mother, Babita. Kareena’s father, Randhir Kapoor, was also seen arriving for the party, wearing a Santa hat and smiling for the photographers.

On Tuesday evening, Kareena and her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, hosted a Christmas bash for their industry friends. Among those who attended were filmmaker Karan Johar, actors Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Natasha Poonawalla, Sanjay Kapoor and his wife Maheep Kapoor. Also spotted were Saif’s kids, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, as well as Malaika’s son, Arhaan Khan.

The Kapoor family Christmas lunch is an annual affair. Last year’s party, hosted by Shashi Kapoor’s son Kunal Kapoor, was attended by Randhir, Babita, Kareena, Karisma Kapoor and her kids, Samaira Kapur and Kiaan Raj Kapur, among others.

