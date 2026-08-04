MUMBAI: Days after questions were raised over the University of Mumbai’s Master of Management Studies (MMS) results, the Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE) has come under scrutiny after its first-year BCom and BA results showed low pass percentages – 17.97% and 20.68%, respectively. Poor BCom, BA results in distance education flagged

According to the results, only 457 of the 2,543 students who took the first semester BCom examination passed. In the BA programme, only 460 of the 2,224 students cleared the examination. The others have been declared “unsuccessful”.

The issue was raised by university senate members, who asked whether the poor results were due to problems in teaching, evaluation or the examination system. They demanded that the university conduct a detailed review and take corrective steps at the earliest.

Senate members Pradeep Sawant and Dhanraj Kohchade, along with former senate member Rajan Kolambekar, met university registrar Prasad Karande and raised the issue. They argued that most students enrolled in distance education are working professionals, who juggle academics with jobs. They said any delay in results and examinations affects their education and career plans.

The members said several students have also alleged that study material was not provided on time, important information was shared at the last minute and answer sheets were not properly evaluated. They expressed concern over the delay in conducting ATKT examinations.

“Students are worried about when the ATKT exams will be held, when the results will be declared and how they will complete admission for the next academic year. The uncertainty is causing stress and affecting their studies,” a senate member said.

A university official, however, said the figures should not be misunderstood. Students shown as “unsuccessful” have not necessarily failed all subjects. A student is counted as “unsuccessful” even if they have failed in one subject, he said.

The official also said the pass percentage is similar to last year’s BA results and that the BCom pass percentage has, in fact, improved by around five percentage points compared to the previous year. The university added that students will not suffer any academic loss as they are allowed admission to the second semester under university rules. Students can clear failed subjects through the ATKT system, and the ATKT examinations are scheduled to begin from August 25.