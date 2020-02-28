Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kartik Aaryan lifts Kiara Advani in his arms as they shoot for romantic song, watch video

bollywood

A video of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani shooting for a romantic track for their upcoming film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, has been leaked online and is being widely shared by several fan accounts. Kartik is seen wearing a sherwani in the short clip, as he lifts Kiara, dressed in a gorgeous lehenga, in his arms and spins her round.

Fans showered love on Kartik and Kiara in the comments section, with many of them posting heart and fire emojis. One Instagram user even dubbed the onscreen couple as “Karara”, an amalgamation of their first names.

Currently, Kartik and Kiara are shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in Jaipur. Just a few days ago, he announced that they were kickstarting the Rajasthan schedule of the film by sharing a video on his Instagram account.

Kartik was seen in a godman’s attire in the video, as he hummed the tune of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa title track. “Iss look mein Smile hi nahi rukti (Can’t stop smiling in this look). Ting ding ting tiding ting ting. #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 Jaipur lets Roll. Mango Season Begins.”

While Priyadarshan helmed the original Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which starred Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Shiney Ahuja and Ameesha Patel, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will be directed by Anees Bazmee. The film, which also stars Tabu in a pivotal role, is a standalone sequel.

In an interview with PTI, Anees said that he has added his signature touch to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. “This is a completely different film and a story. It has elements of horror and comedy and this is new to me. I am enjoying it. My films are always entertaining and so will it be. A director should have his own language while making a film. The audience is intelligent they come to know what is new and what is copied,” he said.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine 1 Studios, Bhool Bhulaiyaa is will open in theatres on July 31.

