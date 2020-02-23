e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Kiara Advani’s shot for Dabboo Ratnani’s calendar called out for plagiarism, ‘Shameful’, says internet

Kiara Advani’s shot for Dabboo Ratnani’s calendar called out for plagiarism, ‘Shameful’, says internet

Photographer Dabboo Ratnani’s shot of actor Kiara Advani, for his 2020 calendar, has been flagged online for possible plagiarism.

Updated: Feb 23, 2020 12:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Kiara Advani’s picture (L) and the supposed original, shared by Marie Barsch.
Photographer Dabboo Ratnani’s shot of actor Kiara Advani has been flagged online for possible plagiarism. Kiara, along with several other prominent actors, posed for the 25th edition of Ratnani’s annual calendar.

A photographer, sharing a side-by-side comparison of the two shots, wrote on Instagram, “I’ll just leave that here.” Like Kiara’s photograph, the original, posted in November 2019, also shows a model posing with strategically placed plants covering her naked body.

 

 

Sharing the photo on Instagram, Kiara had written, “A leaf out of #DabbooRatnaniCalendar!” The original shot features model Steph Taylor.

Several people took to the comments section of the post to point out the similarities to Ratnani. “@dabbooratnani lol stealing others work ain’t make you a saint,” one person wrote. “Shameful,” wrote another.

The 2020 edition of the calendar features other Bollywood stars such as Sunny Leone, Vidya Balan, Bhumi Pednekar, Saif Ali Khan, John Abraham, Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Parineeti Chopra and Tiger Shroff.

Kiara most recently appeared on screen in Good Newwz, with Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh. Like her other 2019 release, Kabir Singh, it, too, was a box office success. The actor will now star in the Netflix thriller Guilty, produced by Karan Johar.

