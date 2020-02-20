e-paper
Anushka Sharma shares ‘cool, icy, glittery’ shot from Dabboo Ratnani’s 2020 calendar. See here

Actor Anushka Sharma has shared her shot from Dabboo Ratnani’s 2020 calendar. Check it out here.

bollywood Updated: Feb 20, 2020 20:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Anushka Sharma at the Red Carpet of Femina Beauty Awards in Mumbai on Feb 19, 2020.
Anushka Sharma at the Red Carpet of Femina Beauty Awards in Mumbai on Feb 19, 2020. (IANS)
         

Actor Anushka Sharma has shared her picture from photographer Dabboo Ratnani’s 2020 calendar. In the shot, Anushka is wearing a blue dress with a thigh-high slit.

Dabboo hosted an unveiling party for the latest edition of his annual calendar earlier this week. This is the 25th anniversary of the calendar.

Anushka wrote in her Instagram post, “2020 Calendar Shot. Happy 25 years of doing what you love @dabbooratnani ! Here’s to many many more.” The post has been ‘liked’ close to half-a-million times in a little under an hour. In a video shared by Dabboo on YouTube, Anushka describes her shot as ‘cool, icy, glittery’ and wishes the photographer all the best for the future.

 

VJ and actor Bani J congratulated Anushka in the comments section. She wrote, “goddamnnnnnn @anushkasharma I’m not over the last batch of pictures you served up, Lemme breathe lol.” Another fan called the picture “Stunning.”

The 2020 edition features other Bollywood stars such as Sunny Leone, Vidya Balan, Bhumi Pednekar, Saif Ali Khan, John Abraham, Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon, Parineeti Chopra and Tiger Shroff.

Previously, Bhumi and Kiara had shared their shots on social media. Bhumi captioned her post: "July 2020 #dabbooratnanicalendar." Kiara, on the other hand, captioned her photo: "A leaf out of #DabbooRatnaniCalendar! @dabbooratnani @manishadratnani." Kiara also took to Instagram to share memes of her topless shot, in which the internet dressed her up as a Na’vi from the film Avatar, and Captain Marvel from the MCU.

Anushka is currently on an acting hiatus. Her last film was the critical and commercial flop Zero, which has also halted Shah Rukh Khan’s career. Anushka said in a recent interview that she wanted to take a break from being on autopilot.

