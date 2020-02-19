Femina Beauty Awards 2020: Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma stun on red carpet, win big. See pics

bollywood

Updated: Feb 19, 2020 10:42 IST

The Femina Beauty Awards 2020 was a starry affair with many Bollywood beauty gracing the occasion. A host of actors including Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma among others, walked the red carpet.

Also present at the function were Aditi Rao Hydari, Shruti Haasan, Sonalli Seygall, Adah Sharma, Elisabet Elli AvrRam, Rhea Chakraborty, Rakul Preet Singh, Urvashi Rautela, Salman Khan’s rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur, Sonal Chauhan and Veere Di Wedding star Shikha Talsania. Younger Bollywood star brigade was represented by Ananya Panday and Jawaani Jaaneman actor Alaya F. While the gallery of stars was dominated by women, Kartik Aaryan was among the few men to be spotted at the glamourous event.

Katrina Kaif at Femina Beauty Awards.

Deepika Padukone at Femina Beauty Awards.

Anushka Sharma at Femina Beauty Awards.

Ananya Panday at Femina Beauty Awards.

Alaya F at Femina Beauty Awards.

While the bulk of the awards were for the various beauty products in town, there were five celebrity winners --Beauty Icon of the Year went to Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone won the Powerful Performer Of The Year (Chhapaak), Beauty Entrepreneur of the Year went to Katrina Kaif, Exciting Fresh Face Female was reserved for Ananya Panday while Heartthrob of the Year was picked up by Kartik Aaryan.

On their respective work fronts, Deepika’s first look from upcoming sports drama ‘83 was unveiled on Wednesday. Sharing the picture, Deepika wrote: “To be able to play a small part in a film that captures one of the most iconic moments in sporting history has been an absolute honour. Ive seen very closely the role a wife plays in the success of her husband’s professional and personal aspirations in my mother and 83 for me in many ways is an ode to every woman who puts her husband’s dream before her own...#thisis83.”

Kartik Aaryan at Femina Beauty Awards.

(From left) Urvashi Rautela, Elli AvrRam, Sonnalli Seygall and Rhea Chakraborty at Femina Beauty Awards.

(From left) Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonal Chauhan, Iulia Vantur and Shikha Talsania at Femina Beauty Awards.

Shruti Haasan at Femina Beauty Awards.

Adah Sharma at the show.

Prior to that, expressing her happiness at Chhapaak winning the award, she had written: “I dedicate tonight’s award to Laxmi Agarwal and every single acid attack survivor who on this most incredible journey have shown us all what beauty truly means!”

Also read: On Hey Ram’s 20 years, Rani Mukerji shares what Kamal Haasan’s said about her height

Rakul Preet Singh at the event.

Anushka, who was last seen in Zero, will reportedly star as former cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Some time in January, a picture of Anushka in blue team India clothes and Jhulan surfaced online, leading to speculation.

Katrina, meanwhile, will be seen next in Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi. The film has united Katrina and Akshay after a gap of 10 years. They last worked together in Tees Maar Khan (2009).

Follow @htshowbiz for more