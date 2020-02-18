Dabboo Ratnani calender 2020: Jackie Shroff kisses son Tiger’s photo, Vidya Balan and Sunny Leone attend. See pics

bollywood

Updated: Feb 18, 2020 11:02 IST

The launch of Dabboo Ratnani’s calendar for 2020 was a starry affair with a host of Bollywood stars gracing the occasion. The ace photographer’s calendar is much sought-after, with celebrities vying to be in it.

The launch saw Sunny Leone, Bhumi Pednekar, Vidya Balan, Rekha, Jackie Shroff, Isha Koppikar among many others attend the function in Mumbai. The stars — Vidya, Bhumi and Sunny — even posed with their portraits. Also spotted were Urvashi Rautela, Kabir Bedi, Arjun Bajwa, and composer Annu Malik among others.

This year’s calender will feature the following stars — Sunny, Vidya, Bhumi, Saif Ali Khan, John Abraham, Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan, Anushka Sharma, Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon, Parineeti Chopra and Tiger Shroff. In fact, at the launch Jackie Shroff was seen posing with the portrait of his son, Tiger.

In the run-up to the launch, Dabboo had shared behind-the-scene videos clips with almost all his stars. Clearly, a bulk of the stars are the young guns from the industry. Some veterans like Amitabh Bachchan too, it seems, have made it to the calendar, going by the portraits on display at the launch venue.

Looks like with this calendar Dabboo has completed 25 years in the business. The photographer took to Instagram to share Boomerang videos with his family, wife Manisha and his kids, to celebrate the occasion. Congratulatory messages poured in with actor and model Rahul Dev, former Bigg Boss contestant model Bandgi Kalra and choreographer Bosco Leslie Martis among others who congratulated him on the occasion.

Check out the pictures from the launch:

Sunny Leone poses with Dabboo Ratnani.

Vidya Balan poses with her portrait at the launch.

Tiger Shroff’s father Jackie kisses his son’s portrait.

Jackie Shroff is a proud father as he poses with Tiger Shroff’s photo.

Sunny Leone with husband Daniel Weber at the launch.

Bhumi Pednekar at the launch.

Rekha at the launch.

Rekha poses with Dabboo Ratnani and family at the launch.

Parvin Dabas, wife Preeti Jhangiani, Arjun Bajwa and Kabir Bedi at the launch.

Poonam Dhillon, Annu Malik and Isha Koppikar at the launch.

Urvashi Rautela interacts with Dabboo Ratnani at the launch.

(All pics by Varinder Chawla)

