Dabboo Ratnani calender 2020: Jackie Shroff kisses son Tiger’s photo, Vidya Balan and Sunny Leone attend. See pics
The Dabboo Ratnani calendar 2020’s launch in Mumbai was a starry affair with a host of celebrities like Bhumi Pednekar, Vidya Balan, Jackie Shroff, Sunny Leone and Rekha making an appearance.bollywood Updated: Feb 18, 2020 11:02 IST
The launch of Dabboo Ratnani’s calendar for 2020 was a starry affair with a host of Bollywood stars gracing the occasion. The ace photographer’s calendar is much sought-after, with celebrities vying to be in it.
The launch saw Sunny Leone, Bhumi Pednekar, Vidya Balan, Rekha, Jackie Shroff, Isha Koppikar among many others attend the function in Mumbai. The stars — Vidya, Bhumi and Sunny — even posed with their portraits. Also spotted were Urvashi Rautela, Kabir Bedi, Arjun Bajwa, and composer Annu Malik among others.
This year’s calender will feature the following stars — Sunny, Vidya, Bhumi, Saif Ali Khan, John Abraham, Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan, Anushka Sharma, Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon, Parineeti Chopra and Tiger Shroff. In fact, at the launch Jackie Shroff was seen posing with the portrait of his son, Tiger.
In the run-up to the launch, Dabboo had shared behind-the-scene videos clips with almost all his stars. Clearly, a bulk of the stars are the young guns from the industry. Some veterans like Amitabh Bachchan too, it seems, have made it to the calendar, going by the portraits on display at the launch venue.
Looks like with this calendar Dabboo has completed 25 years in the business. The photographer took to Instagram to share Boomerang videos with his family, wife Manisha and his kids, to celebrate the occasion. Congratulatory messages poured in with actor and model Rahul Dev, former Bigg Boss contestant model Bandgi Kalra and choreographer Bosco Leslie Martis among others who congratulated him on the occasion.
Check out the pictures from the launch:
View this post on Instagram
#btswithdabboo @tigerjackieshroff ❤️📸🗓 #dabbooratnanicalendar 📸 @manishadratnani @dabbooratnani #2020 #dabbooratnani #manishadratnani #dabbooratnaniphotography Artist #TigerShroff Photography @dabbooratnani #bts by @manishadratnani Team Details Makeup @rahulkothavale Hair @amityashwant_hair Styling @ayeshashroff Assisted By @bhavinrambhiya Team DR @myrahratnani @kiararatnani @shivaanratnani Team Tiger @ishagoraksha @swainvikram @dhruvchaudhary999 @kishushroff Production @dabbooratnanistudio Location @mmamatrixgym #25yearsofdabbooratnani #dabbooratnanicalendar2020
View this post on Instagram
#btswithdabboo ❤️📸🗓 #dabbooratnanicalendar featuring @kartikaaryan @ananyapanday 🤩 @dabbooratnani @manishadratnani Watch What #kartikaaryan has to say about shooting for #dabbooratnanicalendar2020 ❣️ #25yearsofdabbooratnani 🧿😍 #dabbooratnani Artist #kartikaaryan Photography @dabbooratnani #bts by @manishadratnani Team Details Makeup @vickysalvi22 Hair @milankepchaki Styling @the.vainglorious Prop @tushardas009 Outfits Jacket AND Shirt @diesel Shoes @ylatifootwear Shirt @paulsmithdesign Pants @canali1934 Shoes @premiataofficial Suit And Tie @hugo_official Shoes @ferragamo Team DR @myrahratnani @kiararatnani @shivaanratnani Team Kartik A @payaloberoi @kwan_diaries Production & Location @dabbooratnanistudio #dabbooratnanicalendarlaunch
View this post on Instagram
#btswithdabboo ❤️📸🗓 #dabbooratnanicalendar featuring @vickykaushal09 🤩 @dabbooratnani @manishadratnani Watch What #vickykaushal has to say about shooting for #dabbooratnanicalendar2020 ❣️ #25yearsofdabbooratnani 🧿😍 #dabbooratnani Artist #vickykaushal Photography @dabbooratnani #bts by @manishadratnani #dabbooratnaniphotography Team Details Makeup @an_il584 Hair Team @aalimhakim Styling @amandeepkaur87 Team DR @myrahratnani @kiararatnani @shivaanratnani Team Vicky @hypenq_pr @niluferq @prachisparab Location @theparkhotelmumbai Production @dabbooratnanistudio
(All pics by Varinder Chawla)
