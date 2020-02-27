e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 27, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Bollywood / Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Anees Bazmee says he will present Tabu in a never-seen-before avatar

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Anees Bazmee says he will present Tabu in a never-seen-before avatar

Actor Tabu will soon be seen in Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 alongwith Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani.

bollywood Updated: Feb 27, 2020 16:51 IST
Press Trust of India, Mumbai
It is rumoured that Anees Bazmee will recreate the song ‘Ami Je Tomar’ picturised on Vidya Balan with Tabu in Bhul Bhulaiyaa 2.
It is rumoured that Anees Bazmee will recreate the song ‘Ami Je Tomar’ picturised on Vidya Balan with Tabu in Bhul Bhulaiyaa 2.
         

Teaming up with the Tabu was always on his to-do list, a wish filmmaker Anees Bazmee is now fulfilling with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The director said he will be presenting the critically-acclaimed actor in a never-seen-before avatar, in the sequel to 2007’s Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan-led horror comedy.

“I so wanted to work with Tabu and this role was apt for her. I offered the role, which I felt will suit her stature as a performer. It is not a special appearance, but an important part. It is too early to talk about it in detail. “My attempt is to present Tabu in a different avatar, something which the audience has not seen before. She is a wonderful actor and she can do anything,” Bazmee told PTI.

The director also revealed that Tabu will feature in the recreated version of ‘Ami Je Tomar’ from the original movie. The original was directed by Priyadarshan and Bazmee said he has added his own signature touch to the upcoming sequel.

“This is a completely different film and a story. It has elements of horror and comedy and this is new to me. I am enjoying it. My films are always entertaining and so will it be.

“A director should have his own language while making a film. The audience is intelligent they come to know what is new and what is copied,” he added.

Also read: Bhagyashree reveals she was separated from husband Himalay for 1.5 years, says remembering that phase is scary

The director said he is aware of the expectations from the new movie and he will be giving his best. “There is pressure with every film. With this film, the pressure is a bit more as the first one was loved very much by the audience. You forget about the pressure while shooting as you want to make a good film at the end of the day. There are expectations from the film and to live up to that is a little difficult. We all are working with honesty and giving our best.”

The shoot of the film, which also stars Kartik Aryan and Kiara Advani, is currently underway in Jaipur and team will soon move to Lucknow.“We will shoot here for a few days and then we will go to Lucknow for a month, then to Mumbai and there is a schedule in overseas.” Co-produced by T-Series, the sequel will release worldwide on July 31.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
‘If found guilty, spare no one’: Arvind Kejriwal on row over Tahir Hussain
‘If found guilty, spare no one’: Arvind Kejriwal on row over Tahir Hussain
‘Inaccurate, selective and misleading’: India chides OIC for Delhi riots comments
‘Inaccurate, selective and misleading’: India chides OIC for Delhi riots comments
‘Pot was boiling for two months’: Centre hits back at Congress, AAP for Delhi violence
‘Pot was boiling for two months’: Centre hits back at Congress, AAP for Delhi violence
Navjot Sidhu returns from political exile, says was summoned by Sonia Gandhi
Navjot Sidhu returns from political exile, says was summoned by Sonia Gandhi
5G smartphones are now available in India, but what’s the point?
5G smartphones are now available in India, but what’s the point?
Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters recites Aamir Aziz’s anti-CAA poem in London
Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters recites Aamir Aziz’s anti-CAA poem in London
All that glitters is not gold -Spotlight on captain Kohli in SENA countries
All that glitters is not gold -Spotlight on captain Kohli in SENA countries
Triumph Tiger 900 range slated for April 2020 launch in India
Triumph Tiger 900 range slated for April 2020 launch in India
trending topics
Delhi violenceIndia vs New Zealand Women Live ScoreAmitabh BachchanAndroid 11Shah Rukh KhanChetan BhagatPriyanka ChopraDelhi violence case

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news