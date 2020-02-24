e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 24, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Bollywood / Rajpal Yadav joins Kartik Aaryan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Rajpal Yadav joins Kartik Aaryan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Actor Rajpal Yadav has expressed his excitement at joining Kartik Aaryan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

bollywood Updated: Feb 24, 2020 08:29 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Asian News International
Rajpal Yadav in a still from Bhool Bhulaiyaa.
Rajpal Yadav in a still from Bhool Bhulaiyaa.
         

Actor Rajpal Yadav, who was last seen in Judwaa 2 alongside Varun Dhawan, has been roped in for the much-anticipated sequel to Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

The 48-year-old actor expressed his excitement over bagging the role and stated, "I'm very grateful to be the part of this franchise. At the same time thankful to audiences as they loved my role in part one and still remember it. Special thanks to Anees Bazmee and Bhushan Kumar. I'm starting my shoot for the same and am very excited for it."

 

The shooting schedule for the comedy-thriller will start from February 21 in Jaipur. In the first instalment, Rajpal played a significant part. He will be seen playing a similar role in the sequel as well.

Helmed by Anees Bazmee, 'Bhool Bhulaiya 2' also features Kartik Aaryan, Tabu, and Kiara Advani in pivotal roles.

Rajpal has many projects in the pipeline this year including Bole Chudiyan, Coolie No 1, and Hungama 2.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Grand welcome awaits US president Trump as he begins India tour today
Grand welcome awaits US president Trump as he begins India tour today
Telcos may get relief on taxes, input costs
Telcos may get relief on taxes, input costs
‘Respect concerns’: Delhi dy CM on being dropped from Melania school event
‘Respect concerns’: Delhi dy CM on being dropped from Melania school event
Indian shot dead at grocery store in Los Angeles: Cops
Indian shot dead at grocery store in Los Angeles: Cops
‘Don’t use saliva to turn pages of files’: Uttar Pradesh govt to officials
‘Don’t use saliva to turn pages of files’: Uttar Pradesh govt to officials
Gangster Ravi Pujari will be brought to India from South Africa today: Police
Gangster Ravi Pujari will be brought to India from South Africa today: Police
India’s 1st loss in ICC World Test Championship: How the table stands now
India’s 1st loss in ICC World Test Championship: How the table stands now
‘We weren’t competitive enough’: Virat Kohli after Wellington defeat
‘We weren’t competitive enough’: Virat Kohli after Wellington defeat
trending topics
Donald TrumpDRDOWuhanVirat KohliSamsung Galaxy Z FlipShilpa ShettyShaheen Bagh

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news