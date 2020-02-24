Rajpal Yadav joins Kartik Aaryan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

bollywood

Updated: Feb 24, 2020 08:29 IST

Actor Rajpal Yadav, who was last seen in Judwaa 2 alongside Varun Dhawan, has been roped in for the much-anticipated sequel to Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

The 48-year-old actor expressed his excitement over bagging the role and stated, "I'm very grateful to be the part of this franchise. At the same time thankful to audiences as they loved my role in part one and still remember it. Special thanks to Anees Bazmee and Bhushan Kumar. I'm starting my shoot for the same and am very excited for it."

The shooting schedule for the comedy-thriller will start from February 21 in Jaipur. In the first instalment, Rajpal played a significant part. He will be seen playing a similar role in the sequel as well.

Helmed by Anees Bazmee, 'Bhool Bhulaiya 2' also features Kartik Aaryan, Tabu, and Kiara Advani in pivotal roles.

Rajpal has many projects in the pipeline this year including Bole Chudiyan, Coolie No 1, and Hungama 2.

