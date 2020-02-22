Kartik Aaryan puts Love Aaj Kal behind him, can’t stop smiling on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 sets. Watch video

bollywood

Updated: Feb 22, 2020 18:25 IST

Actor Kartik Aaryan has started shooting Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the follow-up to the Akshay Kumar cult hit. Kartik took to Instagram to share a video of himself in full costume, on set in Jaipur.

He wrote, ““Iss look mein Smile hi nahi rukti (Can’t stop smiling in this look). Ting ding ting tiding ting ting. #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 Jaipur lets Roll. Mango Season Begins.” The video shows Kartik, dressed similarly to Akshay’s character from the original, with a big smile on his face as someone off camera asks him, “How do you feel?” Kartik then sings the theme tune to the original film.

Kartik’s fans were pleased with his look. “Tumhari smile kabhi bhi nahi rukti but smile acchi hai so no problem (You never stop smiling, but that’s not a problem because you have a great smile). Kill it,” one person wrote in the comments section. “I can’t wait for this one,” wrote another.

Kartik recently came under fire for his choice of roles. Besides Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the actor will also appear in the sequel to Dostana. He has previously appeared in the remake Pati Patni Aur Woh and the recent standalone sequel, Love Aaj Kal. Defending his decision to appear in franchise films, he told Koimoi, “I’m really blessed that I’m getting such opportunities in such early stage of my career that I’m getting the opportunity to work with such filmmakers and with those kinds of script, which I feel are really good. Talking about the franchise, it is always a bigger responsibility to take a franchise further. When a director or producer wants you to take the franchise further, it’s like an added responsibility. I’m loving the fact that this is happening. Be it Bhool Bhulaiyaa or Dostana, they have been really commercial films and they have been really big.”

Love Aaj Kal was poorly received by critics and audiences. The film tanked after a strong opening on Friday, just about crossing the Rs 30 crore mark at the box office.

Follow @htshowbiz for more