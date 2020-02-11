e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Kartik Aaryan responds to criticism over choice of roles, defends Dostana 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Kartik Aaryan responds to criticism over choice of roles, defends Dostana 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Actor Kartik Aaryan has defended his choice of films, and explained why he has been appearing only in sequels, remakes and follow-ups of late.

bollywood Updated: Feb 11, 2020 18:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Actor Kartik Aaryan during the promotions of upcoming film Love Aaj Kal.
Actor Kartik Aaryan during the promotions of upcoming film Love Aaj Kal.(IANS)
         

Actor Kartik Aaryan has defended his choice of films. The actor has two sequels -- Dostana 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 -- lined up , and recently appeared in a remake of Pati Patni Aur Woh and a follow-up to Love Aaj Kal.

In an interview to Koimoi, Kartik said, “I’ve always done what I felt I related to. Be it, Luka Chuppi, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety… all these films are the ones I’ve really connected to. And now with Love Aaj Kal and the other two, I really want to explore more. There’s no fear of criticism, there’s only expectation level that I want to set for myself that I want to achieve from a certain film. May be from my next I’d like to achieve the commercial or massy entertainer aspect. With Dostana 2, I really want to push the envelope.”

Also read: Here’s how Kartik Aaryan has finally arrived in Bollywood, can happily sing ‘Haan Main Galat

Dostana starred John Abraham, Abhishek Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra, and the original Bhool Bhulaiyaa featured Akshay Kumar, Ameesha Patel and Vidya Balan in lead roles.

Kartik added, “I’m really blessed that I’m getting such opportunities in such early stage of my career that I’m getting the opportunity to work with such filmmakers and with those kinds of script, which I feel are really good. Talking about the franchise, it is always a bigger responsibility to take a franchise further. When a director or producer wants you to take the franchise further, it’s like an added responsibility. I’m loving the fact that this is happening. Be it Bhool Bhulaiyaa or Dostana, they have been really commercial films and they have been really big.”

This is not the first time Kartik has been criticised for his roles. The actor was previously slammed for playing characters perceived to be misogynistic in a series of films. Kartik recently attracted controversy at a press interaction when, responding to comparisons with Ayushmann Khurrana, he joked, “It often happens that Ayushmann does films about men with defects while I do films about women with defects.”

