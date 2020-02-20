Kartik Aaryan reveals he was once stood up on a Valentine’s Day date, Sara Ali Khan is shocked

bollywood

Kartik Aaryan revealed that he was once stood up on Valentine’s Day when the girl he asked out on a date did not show up. As he made this revelation in an interaction with Ishq FM, his Love Aaj Kal co-star Sara Ali Khan looked incredulous.

The two stars were busting myths and rumours about themselves on the show, and when the host asked Kartik if he was stood up on a Valentine’s Day date, he admitted, “No, it’s not a myth. It’s the reality.” A shocked Sara exclaimed, “What?! No!”

“Ek aisa Valentine’s Day tha. Woh pohochi nahi; maine shayad se zyada assume kar liya tha ki pohochegi, par woh pohochi hui nikli. Woh kahin aur pohoch gayi (There was one such Valentine’s Day. She did not show up; perhaps I assumed too much that she would come but she turned out to be something else altogether. She reached somewhere else),” Kartik laughed.

Sara, incidentally, has been rather vocal about having a crush on him and on Koffee With Karan, she even expressed her desire to take him out on a date.

During the chat, Kartik also revealed that he celebrated after his first onscreen kiss in Pyaar Ka Punchnama. “Meri mummy nahi chahti thi ki main kiss karoon on screen because unke papa – mere nanu – kya kehte agar woh mujhe kiss karte hue dekhte (My mother did not want me to kiss on screen because she was worried about what her father – my grandfather – would think if he saw me kissing),” he said.

The actor also said that his first ever paycheck – for an ad – was Rs 1500. He shared that after a 10 per cent TDS deduction, he got Rs 1350, which he handed over to his mother.

Meanwhile, Sara and Kartik’s latest release Love Aaj Kal is struggling at the box office after taking off to a great start. The film was also panned by critics.

