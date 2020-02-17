The Kapil Sharma Show: Bharti Singh’s explicit jokes on Kartik Aaryan’s dad leave his parents embarrassed. Watch

tv

Updated: Feb 17, 2020 16:31 IST

Kartik Aaryan’s parents may have come hoping for a good time but what greeted them at The Kapil Sharma Show was something totally different. The couple were left red with embarrassment at Bharti Singh’s very explicit jokes even as Kartik had the best time.

In a new ‘uncensored’ clip from the show, Bharti is seen in her character of Kammo bua, joking about how Dr Manish Tiwari would treat her when she was younger. However, it was Kartik who fanned the fire. “Sometimes my mom tells me I look more like you than her,” he told Bharti. This was all the motivation she needed to launch on a very raunchy story about her and Kartik’s dad.

“Manish Ji! Did she catch you with my teeth marks on your neck?” Bharti asked his father directly, who was sitting in the audience with his wife, Dr Mala Tiwari. Both of them were shocked at the joke but couldn’t help but laugh at it. “Dr saab had magical fingers,” she said as Dr Tiwari hid his face in his hands. “Whenever my blood pressure would peak, he would twine his fingers with mine and squeeze my hand. My BP would lower right away,” she continued.

Kartik and his parents exchanged glances but while his parents were sitting red-faced in the audience, the actor was enjoying himself to bits. Even Sara Ali Khan, who was sitting next to him on stage, was scandalised.

Bharti went on to talk about how he would cure her headaches by blowing on her forehead and give her great injections. Meanwhile, the expressions on Kartik’s mum’s face changed dramatically. She was not laughing anymore and seemed concerned about what was happening.

Multiple fans of the show left comments on YouTube how Bharti may have overdone it this time. “Bharti shouldn’t have humiliated Kartik’s parents like that,” wrote one. “7:01 sec Kartik Mummy was disgusted by Bharatis Act, we have stop when we reached to a limit if it is making uncomfortable,” wrote another, mentioning the exact moment when the expressions changed. “They crossed the Line this time, shunt take actors family for granted.. cheap c class talks , SARA was in shock, kartik Mom cldnt take it,” wrote another.

Kartik and Sara were on the show to promote their film Love Aaj Kal. The Imtiaz Ali film stars them together for the first time. However, it has not managed to rake in impressive money at the box office in its first week.

