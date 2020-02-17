e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 17, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Bollywood / Love Aaj Kal box office collection day 3: Sara Ali Khan-Kartik Aaryan film takes another dip, makes Rs 26 cr over weekend

Love Aaj Kal box office collection day 3: Sara Ali Khan-Kartik Aaryan film takes another dip, makes Rs 26 cr over weekend

Love Aaj Kal box office collection day 3: Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan’s film is taking a nosedive at the ticket windows.

bollywood Updated: Feb 17, 2020 08:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Love Aaj Kal box office collection day 3: The film stars Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan as leads.
Love Aaj Kal box office collection day 3: The film stars Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan as leads.
         

Actors Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan’s film Love Aaj Kal has suffered a disappointing first weekend. After Saturday’s low haul, the film took another dip in Sunday’s figures.

According to a report on Box Office India, the film managed to make around Rs 6.5 crore on Sunday. This takes Love Aaj Kal’s weekend collection to Rs 26 crore. The film had started off well with Rs 12.40 crore collected on day one. However, it took a major hit on Saturday, collecting only Rs 8 crore, suffering a drop of almost 40%.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the figures on Twitter and wrote, “Shocking part is, the decline has come at metros/multiplexes, which is its target audience... Weak at Tier-2 cities as well as mass circuits,” he wrote, adding that the film “Needs a miracle to salvage the show on Day 3.”

 

Love Aaj Kal is Imtiaz Ali’s ninth film, a modern take on his 2009 original, which starred Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone. The film got mostly negative reviews from critics upon its release and was also heavily trolled online for a stale plot and Sara’s performance.

However, Love Aaj Kal is also the second biggest opener of Bollywood in 2020 after Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero, which earned Rs 15.10 crore on its day one. Kartik expressed love to the fans on Twitter, “Aapke Ladke ki ab tak ki Biggest Opener Thank you for all the love #LoveAajKal.”

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan has a riddle for Twitter, Abhishek Bachchan says ask granddaughter Aaradhya for answer

Kartik has double roles in film and said playing the dual roles of Raghu and Veer was like undergoing a “litmus test”. “Getting an opportunity to work with Imtiaz Ali sir in itself is a big thing. When he chose me, it felt more like a validation for me. For the first time, I was living the character on and off screen. From little nuances to those big details, I enjoyed it all. It’s like a litmus test for me, something I’ve never done before,” Kartik said in an interview with PTI.

Kartik will next be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Dostana sequels and his first action stint with Tanhaji director Om Raut. Sara will soon begin work on Anand L Rai’s Atrangi Re.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Dormant for over a month, Delhi secretariat to spring back to life today
Dormant for over a month, Delhi secretariat to spring back to life today
Karachi-bound ship held in Gujarat over cargo that can be used in missile launch
Karachi-bound ship held in Gujarat over cargo that can be used in missile launch
Pak may stay in grey list as action over terror funding tops FATF meet agenda
Pak may stay in grey list as action over terror funding tops FATF meet agenda
Delhi has had only four women cabinet ministers since 1993
Delhi has had only four women cabinet ministers since 1993
Mother jumps to death, daughter attempts suicide after tiff over gold
Mother jumps to death, daughter attempts suicide after tiff over gold
Daytona 500 starts following Donald Trump’s parade lap, rain halts it again
Daytona 500 starts following Donald Trump’s parade lap, rain halts it again
State finance minister’s job an unenviable one
State finance minister’s job an unenviable one
‘Wanted India to know how it feels’: BAN U19 bowler on WC final controversy
‘Wanted India to know how it feels’: BAN U19 bowler on WC final controversy
trending topics
Pulwama AttackLove Aaj Kal Movie ReviewIndia vs New ZealandBalakot StrikesOmar AbdullahValentine’s Day WhatsApp stickers

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news