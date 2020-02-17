Love Aaj Kal box office collection day 3: Sara Ali Khan-Kartik Aaryan film takes another dip, makes Rs 26 cr over weekend

bollywood

Actors Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan’s film Love Aaj Kal has suffered a disappointing first weekend. After Saturday’s low haul, the film took another dip in Sunday’s figures.

According to a report on Box Office India, the film managed to make around Rs 6.5 crore on Sunday. This takes Love Aaj Kal’s weekend collection to Rs 26 crore. The film had started off well with Rs 12.40 crore collected on day one. However, it took a major hit on Saturday, collecting only Rs 8 crore, suffering a drop of almost 40%.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the figures on Twitter and wrote, “Shocking part is, the decline has come at metros/multiplexes, which is its target audience... Weak at Tier-2 cities as well as mass circuits,” he wrote, adding that the film “Needs a miracle to salvage the show on Day 3.”

#LoveAajKal dips on Day 2... Shocking part is, the decline has come at metros/multiplexes, which is its target audience... Weak at Tier-2 cities as well as mass circuits... Needs a miracle to salvage the show on Day 3... Fri 12.40 cr, Sat 8.01 cr. Total: ₹ 20.41 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 16, 2020

Love Aaj Kal is Imtiaz Ali’s ninth film, a modern take on his 2009 original, which starred Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone. The film got mostly negative reviews from critics upon its release and was also heavily trolled online for a stale plot and Sara’s performance.

However, Love Aaj Kal is also the second biggest opener of Bollywood in 2020 after Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero, which earned Rs 15.10 crore on its day one. Kartik expressed love to the fans on Twitter, “Aapke Ladke ki ab tak ki Biggest Opener Thank you for all the love #LoveAajKal.”

Kartik has double roles in film and said playing the dual roles of Raghu and Veer was like undergoing a “litmus test”. “Getting an opportunity to work with Imtiaz Ali sir in itself is a big thing. When he chose me, it felt more like a validation for me. For the first time, I was living the character on and off screen. From little nuances to those big details, I enjoyed it all. It’s like a litmus test for me, something I’ve never done before,” Kartik said in an interview with PTI.

Kartik will next be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Dostana sequels and his first action stint with Tanhaji director Om Raut. Sara will soon begin work on Anand L Rai’s Atrangi Re.

