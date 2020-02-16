e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 16, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Bollywood / Love Aaj Kal box office collection day 2: Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan’s film suffers historic drop, makes Rs 18 crore

Love Aaj Kal box office collection day 2: Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan’s film suffers historic drop, makes Rs 18 crore

Love Aaj Kal box office collection day 2: Director Imtiaz Ali’s new film, starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan, has suffered a major drop in box office numbers.

bollywood Updated: Feb 16, 2020 08:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Love Aaj Kal box office collection day 2: Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan film earned Rs 7 crore on Saturday.
Love Aaj Kal box office collection day 2: Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan film earned Rs 7 crore on Saturday.
         

Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal, starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan, has suffered a major drop in box office numbers, suggesting that the film’s Valentine’s Day release was the biggest reason behind its solid day one figures. Imtiaz is coming off the biggest critical and commercial flop of his career, in Jab Harry Met Sejal.

According to Box Office India, Love Aaj Kal has dropped by a whopping 40% on day two, collecting approximately Rs 7 crore. This takes its two-day earnings to around Rs 18 crore. The film had made Rs 12.4 crore on Friday.

 

The same report suggests that on a regular Friday, the film would have opened to around Rs 7.5 crore. Love Aaj Kal has been largely panned by critics, who have compared it unfavourably to the 2009 original, also directed by Imtiaz.

Box Office India says that the “drop will send shock waves around the industry” and that the film has “no chance of recovering now”. Its Rs 12.4 crore opening exceeded expectations. It was Kartik’s career-best opening, ahead of the Rs 9 crore posted by Pati Patni Aur Woh.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh earlier told HT, “The presence of Kartik and Sara will definitely add to the opening of Love Aaj Kal, also because it’s Valentine’s Day. I feel that it is a win-win situation, where the film is definitely going to open big and at the same time, it will add to the credibility of Kartik and Sara both.”

He had reported the film’s day 1 collections, saying, “LoveAajKal packs a solid total on Day 1... Got a boost due to #ValentinesDay2020... Metros excellent, contribute to the big total... Tier-2 cities and mass belt ordinary/low... Will it collect in double digits on Day 2 and 3, is the big question... Fri ₹ 12.40 cr. #India biz.”

Kartik now has two sequels in the pipeline -- Dostana 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 -- while Sara will appear in the Coolie No 1 remake, and Atrangi Re.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Kejriwal to take oath as Delhi CM for third time, stage set at Ramlila Maidan
Kejriwal to take oath as Delhi CM for third time, stage set at Ramlila Maidan
Top US trade representative not coming as Donald Trump seeks ‘right deal’
Top US trade representative not coming as Donald Trump seeks ‘right deal’
Group from Shaheen Bagh plans to meet Amit Shah, some agitators against move
Group from Shaheen Bagh plans to meet Amit Shah, some agitators against move
In former colony Goa, Portuguese prez calls for bridging past and future
In former colony Goa, Portuguese prez calls for bridging past and future
17 from Delhi who returned from abroad show coronavirus symptoms
17 from Delhi who returned from abroad show coronavirus symptoms
‘Exercising newly won freedom’: Saudi women on smoking in public
‘Exercising newly won freedom’: Saudi women on smoking in public
‘Special guests’ to share stage with Kejriwal at swearing-in today
‘Special guests’ to share stage with Kejriwal at swearing-in today
Chennai Super Kings release full schedule ahead of season
Chennai Super Kings release full schedule ahead of season
trending topics
Pulwama AttackLove Aaj Kal Movie ReviewIndia vs New ZealandBalakot StrikesOmar AbdullahValentine’s Day WhatsApp stickers

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news