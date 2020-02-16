Love Aaj Kal box office collection day 2: Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan’s film suffers historic drop, makes Rs 18 crore

bollywood

Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal, starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan, has suffered a major drop in box office numbers, suggesting that the film’s Valentine’s Day release was the biggest reason behind its solid day one figures. Imtiaz is coming off the biggest critical and commercial flop of his career, in Jab Harry Met Sejal.

According to Box Office India, Love Aaj Kal has dropped by a whopping 40% on day two, collecting approximately Rs 7 crore. This takes its two-day earnings to around Rs 18 crore. The film had made Rs 12.4 crore on Friday.

The same report suggests that on a regular Friday, the film would have opened to around Rs 7.5 crore. Love Aaj Kal has been largely panned by critics, who have compared it unfavourably to the 2009 original, also directed by Imtiaz.

Box Office India says that the “drop will send shock waves around the industry” and that the film has “no chance of recovering now”. Its Rs 12.4 crore opening exceeded expectations. It was Kartik’s career-best opening, ahead of the Rs 9 crore posted by Pati Patni Aur Woh.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh earlier told HT, “The presence of Kartik and Sara will definitely add to the opening of Love Aaj Kal, also because it’s Valentine’s Day. I feel that it is a win-win situation, where the film is definitely going to open big and at the same time, it will add to the credibility of Kartik and Sara both.”

He had reported the film’s day 1 collections, saying, “LoveAajKal packs a solid total on Day 1... Got a boost due to #ValentinesDay2020... Metros excellent, contribute to the big total... Tier-2 cities and mass belt ordinary/low... Will it collect in double digits on Day 2 and 3, is the big question... Fri ₹ 12.40 cr. #India biz.”

Kartik now has two sequels in the pipeline -- Dostana 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 -- while Sara will appear in the Coolie No 1 remake, and Atrangi Re.

