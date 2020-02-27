Kartik Aaryan’s ‘favourite cricketer’ Jemimah Rodrigues aces Haan Main Galat hook step. Watch

bollywood

Updated: Feb 27, 2020 17:41 IST

Kartik Aaryan’s “favourite crickter” Jemimah Rodrigues shook a leg on the song Haan Main Galat from his latest release Love Aaj Kal, and the young actor loved it. Kartik took to Instagram and shared a video of Rodrigues dancing to the beats of the number. In the clip, the cricketer can be seen grooving along with Jemima’s “off-duty security guard”.

“My favourite cricketer aces #HaanMainGalat !! Bring the cup home Jemi. And by popular demand also bring Security Ji to bollywood #Repost @icc Yes, @jemimahrodrigues! Busting moves with an off-duty security guard at the @T20WorldCup,” he captioned the post. Currently the video has over 349K views on Instagram.

Love Aaj Kal was not received well by either fans or critics. The film has collected Rs 36 crore at the domestic Box office so far, according to trade website koimoi.com. Last week, director Imtiaz Ali took to Instagram to celebrate his movie Highway, which released six years ago on this day. Sharing a couple of stills from the 2014 road drama starring Alia Bhatt and Randeep Hooda, he wrote: “Remembering the journey... #6YearsOfHighway”.

However, the comments section of his post soon turned into a platform for fans to express disappointment over the director’s latest flick Love Aaj Kal. One fan commented: “Please make your next this original and honest. Don’t mind if you take x years to come up with one. But please don’t plagiarize your own work again under any kind of pressure.” Another fan wrote: “Please sir, make movies like Socha Na Tha, Jab We Met, Highway, Love Aaj Kal, Rockstar instead of Jab Harry Met Sejal, Love Aaj Kal 2. It is not necessary for you to make a movie every year; please wait for good script and storyline. You are a genius, no doubt about that. Love you sir, I’m your real big fan.”

Meanwhile, Kartik has begun shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, directed by Anees Bazmee. He recently shared a video of himself playing soccer with two boys at shoot location. He seen sporting a white T-shirt, a jacket, track pants and a cap. He captioned the clip: “Beating Rajasthani cold... With some morning football sesh.”

The film also stars Kiara Advani. Bhool Bhulaiyaa, directed by Priyadarshan and starring Akshay Kumar with Vidya Balan and Shiney Ahuja, released in 2007. The film was an official remake of the 1993 Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu.

