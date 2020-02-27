e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 27, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Bollywood / Kartik Aaryan’s ‘favourite cricketer’ Jemimah Rodrigues aces Haan Main Galat hook step. Watch

Kartik Aaryan’s ‘favourite cricketer’ Jemimah Rodrigues aces Haan Main Galat hook step. Watch

Kartik Aaryan was impressive by the dancing skills of his ‘favourite cricketer’ Jemimah Rodrigues in a new video.

bollywood Updated: Feb 27, 2020 17:41 IST
Indo Asian News Service, Mumbai
Jemimah Rodrigues aced the Haan Main Galat hook step.
Jemimah Rodrigues aced the Haan Main Galat hook step.
         

Kartik Aaryan’s “favourite crickter” Jemimah Rodrigues shook a leg on the song Haan Main Galat from his latest release Love Aaj Kal, and the young actor loved it. Kartik took to Instagram and shared a video of Rodrigues dancing to the beats of the number. In the clip, the cricketer can be seen grooving along with Jemima’s “off-duty security guard”.

“My favourite cricketer aces #HaanMainGalat !! Bring the cup home Jemi. And by popular demand also bring Security Ji to bollywood #Repost @icc Yes, @jemimahrodrigues! Busting moves with an off-duty security guard at the @T20WorldCup,” he captioned the post. Currently the video has over 349K views on Instagram.

 

Love Aaj Kal was not received well by either fans or critics. The film has collected Rs 36 crore at the domestic Box office so far, according to trade website koimoi.com. Last week, director Imtiaz Ali took to Instagram to celebrate his movie Highway, which released six years ago on this day. Sharing a couple of stills from the 2014 road drama starring Alia Bhatt and Randeep Hooda, he wrote: “Remembering the journey... #6YearsOfHighway”.

However, the comments section of his post soon turned into a platform for fans to express disappointment over the director’s latest flick Love Aaj Kal. One fan commented: “Please make your next this original and honest. Don’t mind if you take x years to come up with one. But please don’t plagiarize your own work again under any kind of pressure.” Another fan wrote: “Please sir, make movies like Socha Na Tha, Jab We Met, Highway, Love Aaj Kal, Rockstar instead of Jab Harry Met Sejal, Love Aaj Kal 2. It is not necessary for you to make a movie every year; please wait for good script and storyline. You are a genius, no doubt about that. Love you sir, I’m your real big fan.”

 

Meanwhile, Kartik has begun shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, directed by Anees Bazmee. He recently shared a video of himself playing soccer with two boys at shoot location. He seen sporting a white T-shirt, a jacket, track pants and a cap. He captioned the clip: “Beating Rajasthani cold... With some morning football sesh.”

Also read: Punnagai Mannan: Rekha makes a shocking revelation, talks about the unplanned kiss by Kamal Haasan in the film

The film also stars Kiara Advani. Bhool Bhulaiyaa, directed by Priyadarshan and starring Akshay Kumar with Vidya Balan and Shiney Ahuja, released in 2007. The film was an official remake of the 1993 Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
‘If found guilty, spare no one’: Arvind Kejriwal on row over Tahir Hussain
‘If found guilty, spare no one’: Arvind Kejriwal on row over Tahir Hussain
‘Inaccurate, selective and misleading’: India chides OIC for Delhi riots comments
‘Inaccurate, selective and misleading’: India chides OIC for Delhi riots comments
‘Pot was boiling for two months’: Centre hits back at Congress, AAP for Delhi violence
‘Pot was boiling for two months’: Centre hits back at Congress, AAP for Delhi violence
Navjot Sidhu returns from political exile, says was summoned by Sonia Gandhi
Navjot Sidhu returns from political exile, says was summoned by Sonia Gandhi
5G smartphones are now available in India, but what’s the point?
5G smartphones are now available in India, but what’s the point?
Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters recites Aamir Aziz’s anti-CAA poem in London
Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters recites Aamir Aziz’s anti-CAA poem in London
All that glitters is not gold -Spotlight on captain Kohli in SENA countries
All that glitters is not gold -Spotlight on captain Kohli in SENA countries
Triumph Tiger 900 range slated for April 2020 launch in India
Triumph Tiger 900 range slated for April 2020 launch in India
trending topics
Delhi violenceIndia vs New Zealand Women Live ScoreAmitabh BachchanAndroid 11Shah Rukh KhanChetan BhagatPriyanka ChopraDelhi violence case

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news