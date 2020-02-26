Kartik Aaryan recounts first time he met Kareena Kapoor’s son Taimur: ‘Conversation went well’

bollywood

Kartik Aaryan has his sense of humour intact. The actor, who is busy shooting for the Bhool BHulaiya sequel after Love Aaj Kal’s second iteration released, was asked recently about meeting Taimur Ali Khan. Taimur, son of actors Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, is the half brother of his co-star from Imtiaz Ali film.

Kartik joked and said that the first time he met Taimur, the “conversation went well”. The actor went on to say that Taimur only said ‘ka ka ka ka,’ amid laughter.

Kartik added that he actually met Kareena’s son in Chandigarh where he was shooting for Dostana 2 and Kareena was working on Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. Kareena was with her son and while he forgot to take a photo, he will do so the next time.

Kareena’s colleagues often talk about or share moments with her son on social media. Earlier, during the shooting of Good Newwz, Kiara Advani had shared a clip where she was seen racing with Taimur. She captioned it as: “The real star on set. Keeping up with Tim Tim.”

Talking about Taimur being constantly followed by media and fans alike, Kareena had said earlier, “Even if we want to take pictures, Taimur sometimes says ‘No photos’. He has learnt to say that. He’s constantly being watched and he realises he’s being clicked now. This culture has been there for a while now and nobody is asking anyone not to do their job. But we are just asking for a little space because they are children and we want them to grow up in an environment that is safe and secure, where they can be the way they want to be.”