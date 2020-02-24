Sara Ali Khan thanks Varun Dhawan for ‘carrying her baggage’, here’s the response of Coolie No 1. See pics

Updated: Feb 24, 2020 12:24 IST

Actors Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan have completed shooting for their upcoming film, Coolie No 1. Both the actors have shared pictures from the film’s shoot while making the announcment.

Both weaved their posts around the them of a ‘coolie’. Sharing pictures, Sara wrote how Varun had been the ‘coolest coolie’ helping her with ‘her baggage’. she wrote: “Thank you @varundvn for being the best and coolest coolie No one better to have helped carry my ‘baggage’ (pun intended), carry me through what I couldn’t carry off, and stop me from getting carried away almost all the time. Will miss irritating you constantly.” Varun replied to the post, saying, “U don’t have to will see u soon yaar”.

Meanwhile, sharing the same pictures, Varun wrote: “it’s a wrap @saraalikhan95 Tere nakhre hamesha uthaunga meri sara. Tu ladki hain ek number #coolieno1.” In both the pictures, Varun and Sara look passionately at each other, from what appears to be a shot from the film.

Varun had on Friday posted a picture of him having pancakes for breakfast and mentioned that he had finished shooting for Coolie No 1. Sharing the post, he had written, “Pancake Friday ek number breakfast. Just wrapped filming for #coolieno1 which is the funniest film i have ever been a part of and decided to celebrate like this.”

Earlier in the year, at the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards 2019, Varun had mentioned how he had enjoyed working with Sara and called her ‘thorough professional’. He had said, “Sara is a wonderful co-star. She is a thorough professional and she works really hard. I love people who work hard and she is one of the hardest-working people I have met. We get mad when we are together!”

Coolie No 1 is directed by Varun’s dad David Dhawan. The film is a remake of the 1995 hit film of the same name, which starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. The film is set to be theatrically released in India on 1 May 2020, on the occasion of International Workers’ Day.

(With IANS inputs)

