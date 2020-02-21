Sara Ali Khan gives Ibrahim a rickshaw ride in unseen vacation pics. See here

bollywood

Actor Sara Ali Khan has shared new family pictures with her 18.7 million fans on Instagram. On Friday, Sara posted a couple of pictures with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and mother Amrita Singh, from a vacation in Goa.

“Fam-Jam, Sun-Tan,” Sara captioned her post. The first picture shows the actor sitting on a bike/rickshaw, with Ibrahim playing the passenger. The next picture shows a beaming Ibrahim standing in between his sister and mother.

The trio rang in the new year with a vacation in the Maldives. Sara had shared several social media posts, giving fans a glimpse of the sunny skies and pristine beaches.

Ibrahim made his grand public debut in a recent magazine spread with Sara. Talking about his sister, Ibrahim said in the interview, “The relationship we (Sara and I) share is just perfect – we rarely fight and that’s perhaps because we have a five-year gap between us. On occasions that we do, it’s over the stupidest things. We are very close and love each other a lot.”

Amrita described Sara as “a very God-loving child (who) has immense respect for every belief. She is also an extremely disciplined girl, be it her work or her mind and body, I see the effort she puts in every day to keep the balance and that’s really commendable.”

Sara made her acting debut in 2018, with the disaster drama Kedarnath. She followed it up with a supporting role in Simmba, opposite Ranveer Singh. Sara then appeared in the poorly received Love Aaj Kal directed by Imtiaz Ali, and recently wrapped filming the Coolie No 1 reboot starring Varun Dhawan.

