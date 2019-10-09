Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim give hilarious expressions as mom Amrita Singh puts kala teeka on her at photoshoot. See pic

bollywood

Actor Sara Ali Khan is every embarrassed child ever in a new pic that has left her fans rolling with laughter on social media. The photo shows her mother and actor Amrita Singh putting a kala teeka (a mark made with kohl to ward off evil) on her daughter, right before a magazine shoot.

While the origins of the picture are unknown, it was clicked behind the scenes at the cover shoot of Hello! magazine. Sara shared the cover with her brother Ibrahim, who is also seen in the picture.

The siblings are seen with uncomfortable expressions on their faces as their mother took it upon herself to put the teeka on Sara. Sara is seen trying to control her laughter while still holding on to her brother’s arms while he simply fakes a large smile. Amrita, meanwhile, is eagerly doing just what she intended. A caption on the photo read, “When your loving mom puts a kala tikka on you Gorgeous!”

Sara shared multiple pictures of herself and her brother from the shoot on Instagram. This is their first shoot together and also Ibrahim’s first. Talking about his sister, Ibrahim said in the interview, “The relationship we (Sara and I) share is just perfect – we rarely fight and that’s perhaps because we have a five-year gap between us. On occasions that we do, it’s over the stupidest things. We are very close and love each other a lot.”

Sara also shared a post with her mother earlier this week. Taking to Instagram, Sara recorded a video, where Amrita is seen sitting with a giant dosa. In the video, the Simmba star, is heard saying to her mother: “Why are you eating like this today. What’s gone wrong?”

She captioned it: “When mommy and I set out to eat, We don’t care about diet-only cheat, eating like this isn’t extraordinary it’s no feat, even food competitors should shut up and give us their seat! #KushtiKiTayari #bharisawari #merimapyaari #sarakishayari.”

Sara currently has two films in her kitty--Coolie No. 1 remake with Varun Dhawan and Imtiaz Ali’s next with Kartik Aaryan.

