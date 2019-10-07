e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 07, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Oct 07, 2019

Sara Ali Khan and mom Amrita Singh order enormous dosa on cheat day, are ready for ‘kushti’. Watch video

Sara Ali Khan and her mother Amrita Singh feasted on an unbelievably large dosa on cheat day. Could you have finished this meal?

bollywood Updated: Oct 07, 2019 11:53 IST

Asian News International
Amrita Singh hides her face as daughter Sara Ali Khan makes her video.
Amrita Singh hides her face as daughter Sara Ali Khan makes her video.
         

Sara Ali Khan who is busy shooting for her upcoming film Coolie No.1 alongside Varun Dhawan took some time off from her hectic schedule to spend time with mother Amrita Singh. The 24-year-old who made her Bollywood debut with ‘Kedarnath’ gave a glimpse of her cheat day in a video shared on Instagram.

In the clip, the actor’s mother can be seen hiding her face from the camera as Sara sarcastically asks, “Hi mom we’re live on Instagram. Why are you eating like this today? What’s gone wrong?”

 

The Simmba star is referring to the huge dosa and other South Indian delicacies that are placed on their table. “When mommy and I set out to eat, We don’t care about the diet-only cheat, Eating like this isn’t extraordinary it’s no feat, Even food competitors should shut up and give us their seat! #KushtiKiTayari #bharisawari #merimapyaari #sarakishayari,” the actor captioned the footage.

 

Also read: Superstar Singer finale: 9-year-old Prity Bhattacharjee wins trophy, says ‘Now I just want to meet Lata Mangeshkar’

Her upcoming flick Coolie No.1 is the remake of the Govinda and Karisma Kapoor starrer film of the same name with both being directed by Varun’s father and filmmaker David Dhawan. The upcoming feature will be produced by Vashu Bhagnani, who also bankrolled the 1995 classic.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 07, 2019 11:49 IST

tags
top news
SC stops tree cutting in Mumbai’s Aarey till next hearing on October 21
SC stops tree cutting in Mumbai’s Aarey till next hearing on October 21
Oct 07, 2019 12:22 IST
FATF report pans ‘greylisted’ Pakistan, says not taken ‘sufficient’ steps
FATF report pans ‘greylisted’ Pakistan, says not taken ‘sufficient’ steps
Oct 07, 2019 11:48 IST
Fly ash spills across 30 acres after breach in NTPC power plant dyke in MP
Fly ash spills across 30 acres after breach in NTPC power plant dyke in MP
Oct 07, 2019 12:09 IST
Mumbai beggar, run over by train, had Rs 8.77L in FDs, coins worth Rs 1.75L
Mumbai beggar, run over by train, had Rs 8.77L in FDs, coins worth Rs 1.75L
Oct 07, 2019 07:29 IST
Kashmir saved, and then drowned Imran Khan | Opinion
Kashmir saved, and then drowned Imran Khan | Opinion
Oct 07, 2019 10:21 IST
Folk singer’s live-in partner, 5 others arrested for her murder: Cops
Folk singer’s live-in partner, 5 others arrested for her murder: Cops
Oct 07, 2019 09:49 IST
Why India got 60 for win against WI, 40 against SA: Explaining WTC points table
Why India got 60 for win against WI, 40 against SA: Explaining WTC points table
Oct 07, 2019 10:42 IST
Why China is breeding giant pigs that are as heavy as polar bears
Why China is breeding giant pigs that are as heavy as polar bears
Oct 07, 2019 07:20 IST
trending topics
Aarey TreeIndian ArmyVirat KohliWar box office collectionNavratri Day 9Taapsee PannuMumbai’s Aarey Colony ProtestJammu KashmirRealme X2 ProSonam KapoorGalaxy S9Salman KhanAyushmann KhurranaHappy Birthday Zaheer Khan
don't miss
latest news
India News
Bollywood News