Sara Ali Khan and mom Amrita Singh order enormous dosa on cheat day, are ready for ‘kushti’. Watch video

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 11:53 IST

Sara Ali Khan who is busy shooting for her upcoming film Coolie No.1 alongside Varun Dhawan took some time off from her hectic schedule to spend time with mother Amrita Singh. The 24-year-old who made her Bollywood debut with ‘Kedarnath’ gave a glimpse of her cheat day in a video shared on Instagram.

In the clip, the actor’s mother can be seen hiding her face from the camera as Sara sarcastically asks, “Hi mom we’re live on Instagram. Why are you eating like this today? What’s gone wrong?”

The Simmba star is referring to the huge dosa and other South Indian delicacies that are placed on their table. “When mommy and I set out to eat, We don’t care about the diet-only cheat, Eating like this isn’t extraordinary it’s no feat, Even food competitors should shut up and give us their seat! #KushtiKiTayari #bharisawari #merimapyaari #sarakishayari,” the actor captioned the footage.

Her upcoming flick Coolie No.1 is the remake of the Govinda and Karisma Kapoor starrer film of the same name with both being directed by Varun’s father and filmmaker David Dhawan. The upcoming feature will be produced by Vashu Bhagnani, who also bankrolled the 1995 classic.

