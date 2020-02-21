e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Coolie No 1 wraps up: Varun Dhawan cuts a healthy cake, Sara Ali Khan bids Goa goodbye

Coolie No 1 wraps up: Varun Dhawan cuts a healthy cake, Sara Ali Khan bids Goa goodbye

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan wrapped up the shooting of Coolie No 1 in Goa. The film is a remake of the 1995 film starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.

bollywood Updated: Feb 21, 2020 13:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan announced Coolie No 1 wrap on Instagram.
         

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan have wrapped up the shooting of their upcoming film Coolie No 1 in Goa. While Varun celebrated the occasion with a healthy breakfast, Sara bid goodbye to Goa and shared the video of the same in her Instagram stories.

Varun shared a shirtless picture of himself as he sat to have his dinner -- boiled eggs and pancakes. He captioned it, “Pancake. Friday ek number breakfast. Just wrapped filming for #coolieno1 which is the funniest film i have ever been a part of and decided to celebrate like this.” The actor can be seen holding a knife as he readies to cut the pancake instead of a cake.

Hindustantimes

Varun’s close friend and actor Arjun Kapoor called him “Dwayne” in the comments section. Jackky Bhagnani commented to the post, “Arrre now even I feel like eating.” Lauren Gottlieb also wrote, “Hahaha best photo!! Enjoy.”

Sara also shared a candid video with some team members as they enjoyed the sunset on a beach in Goa. She can be seen waving goodbye to her fans and the place to announce the wrap of the film shoot.

Sara Ali Khan on Coolie No 1 sets in Goa.
Sara Ali Khan on Coolie No 1 sets in Goa.

Sara had shared two pictures of herself in a floral bikini from the sets of the film. She had captioned it, “I see you #shesaw #seesaw #seashore.”

 

Varun had also shared a candid picture with father and director David Dhawan as they enjoyed an ATV ride. He had posted it on his Instagram handle by calling the filmmaker “Daddy Cool”.

Hindustantimes

Coolie No 1 is a remake of the 1995 film of the same name, which starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in lead roles. Helmed by David and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh, the family entertainer is slated to hit screens on May 1, 2020.

