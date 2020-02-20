Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal cheer for Varun Dhawan as he rides ATV with dad David Dhawan in Goa

bollywood

Varun Dhawan and the team of his upcoming film Coolie No 1 are having a blast in Goa while shooting for the film. Varun has shared a picture with father and director David Dhawan as they hit the beach for some fun.

Varun shared the picture of him riding pillion on an ATV driven by his ‘daddy cool’ on the beachside. The father-son duo got loud cheers from their industry friends for the picture. Vicky Kaushal called it “Pic of the day!” whereas Ranveer Singh reacted, “BRUH!” Varun Sharma also called it “Besssttt Picture eva”. Farhan Akhtar also commented, “Love it”. Tahira Kashyap wrote, “So cute!”

Several others such as Huma Qureshi, Swara Bhasker, Manish Malhotra dropped heart emojis in the comments section. Actor Evelyn Sharma wrote, “What a blessing when you get to do life and work with the people you love most. so happy for you @varundvn can’t wait to see this film!”

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan enjoy a jeep ride in Goa.

Varun had earlier posted a video on Instagram as they all went out for a jeep ride on the beach. Another video showed Varun and Sara on top of a fort with a beautiful beach in the background. “We are shooting pretty much on top of the world,” said Varun

Varun had shared a new poster of the film to wish his fans on the New Year. He captioned it on Instagram, “Naye saal pe naya photo toh banta hai na... Aa raha hoon apni heroine ko lekar! #CoolieNo1 MAY1st ko #labourday.” The poster had Varun lifting Sara in his arms and both of them appear to be dressed up for their Christian wedding in the film.

Coolie No 1 is a remake of the 1995 film of the same name which starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in lead roles. Helmed by David and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh, the family entertainer is slated to hit screens on May 1, 2020.

