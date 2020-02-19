e-paper
Varun Dhawan shares video from Coolie No 1 sets, Sara Ali Khan makes a cameo

Varun Dhawan has shared a new video from the shoot location of his upcoming film Coolie No 1.

bollywood Updated: Feb 19, 2020 08:21 IST

Asian News International
Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan are shooting by the sea.
Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan are shooting by the sea.
         

Varun Dhawan on Tuesday shared a glimpse from the shooting of his upcoming flick Coolie No.1. The 32-year-old actor posted a video on Instagram from his Goa schedule for Coolie No 1 in which he is seen with co-actor Sara Ali Khan on top of a fort with a beautiful beach in the backdrop.

“We are shooting pretty much on top of the world,” says Varun after which Sara quickly jumps in and says ‘HI’. It seems like the duo is enjoying the time at the location.

 

Earlier, Varun shared a picture from the flick where he is seen lifting Sara while posing for a click. The new outing is a remake of the 1995 film of the same name that starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in lead roles.

Karan Johar on launching Shah Rukh’s daughter Suhana with Bigg Boss 13’s Asim Riaz in SOTY3: ‘Kindly stop, please’

Helmed by David Dhawan and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh, the family entertainer is slated to hit screens on May 1, 2020.

