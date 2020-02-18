e-paper
Twist at the end of ‘Muqabla’ dance video leaves people surprised. Watch

“I bet u will watch it again and again after watching the last frame!” wrote the Twitter user who shared the video.

it-s-viral Updated: Feb 18, 2020 11:48 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
There’s a twist at the end of the video.
There’s a twist at the end of the video. (Twitter/@cinnabar_dust)
         

An amazing dance performed by four boys with an unexpected ending has left netizens impressed after it went viral on social media. The 41-second-long video, which was tweeted by a user @cinnabar_dust, features four men dancing to popular music track ‘Muqabla’ from the movie ‘Street Dancer 3D’.

The user shared the clip with the caption: “I bet u will watch it again and again after watching the last frame!”

The amazing dance clip also impressed film director Vivek Agnihotri who shared the clip with the caption “Indian youth is so creative. The last frame will make you watch it again and again.”

Here’s the video:

Since being shared on February 16, the video has garnered over 4.2 lakh views. Additionally, it has also gathered close to 17,000 likes and about 5,000 retweets. As the post went viral, social media became abuzz with reactions.

”Gosh! How did they manage to pull it off, in complete sync? Flabbergasted,” wrote a Twitter user. “Mesmerizing...I pray you all get the right platform and let you are all placed in a wonderful world,” commented another. “Terrific.. last frame is 180 degrees flip or what” asked a user. “Superb, Excellent, Awesome (I like most when he twisted his head),” wrote a fourth.

Here’s how others reacted:

What do you think of the dance video?

