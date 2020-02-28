e-paper
Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal, Janhvi Kapoor say ‘Zor se bolo Happy Birthday’ as Shashank Khaitan cuts cakes. Watch

Shashank Khaitan rang in his birthday with a number of Bollywood stars including Varun Dhawan, Ayushmann Khurrana and Janhvi Kapoor.

bollywood Updated: Feb 28, 2020 09:24 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Shashank Khaitan cut his birthday cakes in the presence of a number of Bollywood stars.
Several Bollywood celebrities turned up at filmmaker Shashank Khaitan’s residence on Thursday night to celebrate his birthday. In a video shared on Instagram by Karan Johar, Shashank is seen cutting multiple cakes as his friends cheer him on.

Varun Dhawan and his girlfriend Natasha Dalal, Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife Tahira Kashyap, Aparshakti Khurana and Rohit Dhawan, among others. Karan is behind the camera and can be heard in the video.

At one point, the stars start chanting, “Zor se bolo Happy Birthday! Saare bolo Happy Birthday (Say it loudly – Happy Birthday! Everyone say Happy Birthday)!”

 

View this post on Instagram

Happy birthday @shashankkhaitan ❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on

Shashank made his directorial debut in 2014 with Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, starring Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt. This was followed by a stand-alone sequel Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017), featuring the same actors in the lead roles.

In 2018, he directed Dhadak, the official Hindi remake of Marathi blockbuster Sairat, which marked the Bollywood debut of Janhvi Kapoor. The film also starred Ishaan Khatter in the lead.

Now, Shashank is set to direct a ‘maha entertainer with a dash of crazy’ titled Mr Lele, starring Varun Dhawan. The film will be produced by Karan Johar under his banner Dharma Productions.

Before unveiling the poster of Mr Lele, Karan teased the news with an Instagram post and wrote, “They have been a crazy team! Their dulhania franchise has met with abundant love! But their craziness hasn’t been explored! Well not till now !!!” The caption added, “Two close friends will come together for a maha entertainer with a dash of crazy!”

The poster of Mr Lele featured Varun Dhawan wearing nothing but his underwear and a fanny pack. In an earlier interview, the actor said that after reading the script, he called the director “109 times in two days”.

